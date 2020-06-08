Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

Agriculture Minister lauds West Indian Red Pepper farmer for efforts to supply local market

06/08/2020 | 10:03pm BST

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (centre), sniffs a West Indian Red Pepper, at Global Gap-certified farm operated by Gary Coulton (left), at the Spring Plain Agro-Park in Clarendon on June 5. At (right), is General Manager of GraceKennedy Foods and Service, Maureen Denton. The Minister visited the farm to witness the packaging of some 10,000 pounds of West Indian Red peppers , which are reaped weekly and supplied to GraceKennedy Foods for use in a range of food items for local and international consumers.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, has lauded farm operator, Gary Coulton, for his efforts in supplying the local market with West Indian Red Peppers.

'I want to congratulate you on this initiative. This project symbolizes exactly what can be replicated across the country in a range of other crops,' the Minister said.

He was speaking while attending a tour of a West Indian Red Pepper farm operated by Mr. Coulton at the Spring Plain Agro-Park in Clarendon last Friday (June 5).

Mr. Shaw visited the Global GAP-certified farm to witness the packaging of some 10,000 pounds of pepper, which is to be supplied to manufacturing and distribution company GraceKennedy Foods for use in a range of food items for consumers locally and internationally.

In her remarks, General Manager for GraceKennedy Foods and Services Limited, Maureen Denton, pointed out that her company is committed to supporting farmers across Jamaica and has contracted them to grow 1million kilogrammes of peppers this year.

'In addition, we are taking peppers from any of the small farmers, who have peppers to deliver and do not have a market…We are totally committed to moving agriculture to another level,' she said.

For his part, Mr. Coulton, said that he and his team are working assiduously to continue to supply peppers on a weekly basis despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 60 acres of land at the Clarendon-based agro-park are under production with 15 dedicated to West Red Indian Peppers and 45 to Scotch Bonnet peppers.

The West Indian Red pepper along with the Scotch Bonnet pepper is highly sought after by lovers of spicy food both locally and internationally as well as agro-processors.

-30-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 21:02:10 UTC
