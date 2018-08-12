SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Agriculture Sprayers Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
According to this report, this category will experience an accelerated
growth owing to the increasing demand for electric agriculture sprayer,
especially in rural areas. This is due to the low operation costs of
such sprayers, owing to the subsidies provided to the farmers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005025/en/
Agriculture Sprayers Suppliers Procurement Report: Strategic Sourcing and Category Management Metrics Insights Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who can provide replacement
programs such as buy-back schemes. This will give the buyers access to
easier options in terms of disposing products that are nearing their
life cycle,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the components
and spares category offer key insights into strategic sourcing and
category pricing metrics which aid both the buyers and suppliers to
devise a cost-effective and optimal category procurement strategy. The
reports also set supplier selection benchmarks to help the buyers
evaluate suppliers based on their category requirements. Additionally,
SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement
best practices for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for
agriculture sprayers market.
-
Growing demand for electric agriculture sprayers
-
Increasing usage of drone-like aerial agriculture sprayers
-
To know more, View
the full report
Report scope snapshot: Agriculture sprayers market
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Market insights
-
Regional spend dynamics
-
Regional influence on global spend
-
Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
-
Category management strategy
-
Category management objectives
-
Supplier and buyer KPIs
-
Outsourcing category management activities
-
