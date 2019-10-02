Agrilevante: challenge the market wth technological innovations

<_o3a_p>

Press Release no. 10/2019<_o3a_p>

Agrilevante: Challenge the market with technological innovations <_o3a_p>

Innovation is the strong theme of Agrilevante, the exhibition of machines and technologies for Mediterranean agriculture. Held in Bari, it is attended by all the major manufacturers, as well as many medium and small businesses that are highly specialized and capable of producing innovation. <_o3a_p>

Intended for the companies from this sector, the Technical Innovation competition is an initiative that has been organized by EIMA International many times and has been added to the Agrilevante programme in recent years. It involves a jury of renowned experts evaluating the innovative new solutions that the manufacturing companies put into production and that are therefore already capable of taking on the market. In this edition, the jury rewarded five unprecedented technologies as "Technical Innovations" in the strict sense, and recognized six additional products as "Technical Mention". Based on the model of the competition by EIMA of Bologna, the eco-compatibility characteristics of the proposed solutions are also assessed at Agrilevante, and they are given an additional recognition, the so-called "Blue Award". In this edition, three of the five solutions awarded as Technical Innovations also obtained the "blue" recognition for their particular eco-friendly qualities and for the significant reduction in environmental impact that they provide.<_o3a_p>

Technical Innovations Agrilevante 2019<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mentions Agrilevante 2019<_o3a_p>

Rome, October 2019 <_o3a_p>

Photos Technical Innovations<_o3a_p>

Photo Mentions <_o3a_p>

