OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Agrinos is pleased to announce that Raj Kaul has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors. His appointment on the board was approved by shareholders at the June 18 Annual General Assembly meeting in Oslo, Norway.

"As Agrinos opens new markets and generates sales all over the world, Raj has the experience and background required to support the next phase of the company's growth and commercial expansion," said outgoing Chairman Frederic de Stexhe.

Kevin Helash, Agrinos CEO, added, "The proven track record of success that Raj brings to this role, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and deep knowledge of the marketplace, will further solidify Agrinos' position as a leading provider of global ag biological products."

Mr. Kaul is the managing partner of RK Associates, a business and advisory consulting company operating in Europe and India. With over 30 years of experience in general management as well as mergers and acquisitions, he previously held leadership roles with Bayer AG and currently serves on the boards of several agriculture chemical and technology companies based around the globe.

The Agrinos Board extends its sincere thanks to Frederic de Stexhe for serving as Acting Chairman since January 2018. De Stexhe joined the Board in 2017 and will continue to serve as a Board Member.

About Agrinos

Agrinos is a biological crop input provider committed to improving the productivity and sustainability of modern agriculture. Agrinos' range of organic biofertilizers and biostimulant products is innovative by nature, improving the efficiency of plant nutrition and efficacy of many other crop inputs.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrinos-announces-new-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-300881998.html

SOURCE Agrinos