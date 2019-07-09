Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agrinos : Announces New Chairman of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Agrinos is pleased to announce that Raj Kaul has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors. His appointment on the board was approved by shareholders at the June 18 Annual General Assembly meeting in Oslo, Norway.

Raj Kaul

"As Agrinos opens new markets and generates sales all over the world, Raj has the experience and background required to support the next phase of the company's growth and commercial expansion," said outgoing Chairman Frederic de Stexhe. 

Kevin Helash, Agrinos CEO, added, "The proven track record of success that Raj brings to this role, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and deep knowledge of the marketplace, will further solidify Agrinos' position as a leading provider of global ag biological products."

Mr. Kaul is the managing partner of RK Associates, a business and advisory consulting company operating in Europe and India. With over 30 years of experience in general management as well as mergers and acquisitions, he previously held leadership roles with Bayer AG and currently serves on the boards of several agriculture chemical and technology companies based around the globe.

The Agrinos Board extends its sincere thanks to Frederic de Stexhe for serving as Acting Chairman since January 2018. De Stexhe joined the Board in 2017 and will continue to serve as a Board Member.

About Agrinos
Agrinos is a biological crop input provider committed to improving the productivity and sustainability of modern agriculture. Agrinos' range of organic biofertilizers and biostimulant products is innovative by nature, improving the efficiency of plant nutrition and efficacy of many other crop inputs.

Agrinos Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrinos-announces-new-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-300881998.html

SOURCE Agrinos


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:44pNigeria Successfully Defends Rights in Dispute Against Switzerland
BU
03:44pROGERS SUGAR : Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
03:43pCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : TR-1 notification of major interest in STV Group
PU
03:42pBTL : Announces Initiative to Help Empower Women Across the US
PR
03:41pAXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pYSS : Canopy Rivers portfolio company YSS receives five new cannabis retail licences in Alberta
PR
03:38pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : As all eyes are on the Gulf, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to sign up for Power Alert Service® now
PU
03:38pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : shares important natural gas safety tips in preparation for potentially severe weather
PU
03:35pGoing the Distance for Duchenne
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About