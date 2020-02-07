Agritrade Resources : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1131)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Agritrade Resources Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 7 February 2020, Ms. Song Kaixin, Cecilia ("Ms. Song") and Mr. Ong Jia Sheng, Jeffrey ("Mr. Ong") have been appointed as the non-executive Directors. The biographical details of Ms. Song and Mr. Ong are set out as follows.

Ms. Song Kaixin, Cecilia

Ms. Song, aged 35, graduated from Temasek Polytechnic in Singapore in the profession of biomedical science. Ms. Song has worked in various Singapore corporations with extensive experience in management of customer relationship, corporate communication and sales strategy. She was also a founder of a consultancy firm in Singapore which was engaged in the advisory services in the areas of client relationship, marketing strategy and event organisation.

Ms. Song has entered into a service contract with the Company and her appointment is for a fixed term of two years with an option to renew and it can be early terminated by giving not less than one month's notice in writing served by either Ms. Song or the Company. Her appointment is also subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and that she shall hold office until the forthcoming annual general meeting and shall then be eligible for reelection at such annual general meeting. Ms. Song is entitled to receive a director's remuneration of HK$100,000 per annum (pro-rata adjusted for any service period shorter than a full year) as covered by her service contract, which has been reviewed and approved by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to her qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions. The remuneration of Ms. Song will be reviewed annually by the Board with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market situation.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Song did not have any other directorships in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Song does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholder of the Company (within the meaning of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange) and does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").