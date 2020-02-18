Agritrade Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULES 13.19 AND 13.25 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1131)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULES 13.19 AND 13.25

OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Agritrade Resources Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rules 13.09, 13.19 and 13.25 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 January 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the application for a moratorium order by Agritrade International Pte Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company (the ''Moratorium Application''). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Company was informed by AIPL that on 14 February 2020, the Court (i) dismissed the Moratorium Application; and (ii) granted an order for the appointment of interim judicial managers with limited powers over AIPL for the time period between 14 February 2020 and 19 February 2020, being the date when the application for the appointment of the interim judicial managers was filed and the date on which it is fixed to be heard.

The Company has received the following notices:

1. A notice dated 13 February 2020 under a facility agreement dated 25 February 2019 relating to an US$60 million term loan facility entered into by the Company as borrower (the ''First Facility Agreement''), pursuant to which the Company was notified, among other things, that the Moratorium Application constitutes an event of default under the First Facility Agreement and as a consequence thereof, all loans,