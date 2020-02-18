Agritrade Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULES 13.19 AND 13.25 OF THE LISTING RULES

accrued interest and other amounts accrued or outstanding under the First Facility Agreement are immediately due and payable, and the securities regarding the First Facility Agreement are enforceable.
A notice dated 13 February 2020 under a facility agreement dated 30 September 2019 relating to an US$125 million term loan facility entered into by the Company as borrower (the ''Second Facility Agreement''), pursuant to which the Company was notified, among other things, that the Moratorium Application constitutes an event of default under the Second Facility Agreement and as a consequence thereof, all loans, accrued interest and other amounts accrued or outstanding under the Second Facility Agreement are immediately due and payable, and the securities regarding the Second Facility Agreement are enforceable.
A notice dated 14 February 2020 under a facility agreement dated 4 June 2019 relating to an US$59 million term loan facility entered into by the Company as borrower (the ''Third Facility Agreement''), pursuant to which the Company was notified, among other things, that an event of default under the Third Facility Agreement has occurred and as a consequence thereof, all loans, accrued interest and other amounts accrued or outstanding under the Third Facility Agreement are immediately due and payable.
In relation to the First Facility Agreement, joint and several receivers were appointed on 13 February 2020 over all of the shares of (i) Fair Thermal Power Limited, being a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company which is part of the holding structure for a coal-fired thermal power plant located in India and (ii) Fortunella Investments Limited, being a substantial shareholder of the Company which owns approximately 23.96% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.
In relation to the Second Facility Agreement, joint and several receivers were appointed on 13 February 2020 over all of the shares of Agritrade Mine Holdings Limited, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which is part of the holding structure for an underground coal mine located in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.
The Company is seeking legal advices on the above matters and will publish further announcement(s) in accordance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing or investing in the securities of the Company.
Agritrade Resources Limited
Ng Xinwei
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 18 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Xinwei, Mr. Ashok Kumar Sahoo and Mr. Sim Mingqing as executive Directors; Mr. Goh Jun Feng, Ms. Song Kaixin, Cecilia and Mr. Ong Jia Sheng, Jeffrey as non-executive Directors and Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Terence Chang Xiang Wen, Mr. Cheng Yu and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent as independent non-executive Directors.