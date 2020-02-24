Agritrade Resources : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1131)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Agritrade Resources Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ashok Kumar Sahoo ("Mr. Sahoo") has resigned as the executive Director and the member of the executive committee of the Company with effect from 24 February 2020 due to his personal commitments on his other business.

Mr. Sahoo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Taking this opportunity, the Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Sahoo for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Agritrade Resources Limited

Ng Xinwei

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Xinwei and Mr. Sim Mingqing as executive Directors; Mr. Goh Jun Feng, Ms. Song Kaixin, Cecilia and Mr. Ong Jia Sheng, Jeffrey as non-executive Directors and Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Terence Chang Xiang Wen, Mr. Cheng Yu and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent as independent non-executive Directors.