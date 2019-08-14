Agro Finance ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 898 hectares agricultural land as July 31st, 2019

Agro Finance REIT
4003 Plovdiv
5 Dunav Blvd.
Tel:.+359 32 204 939
INFORMATION BULLETIN
JULY 2019
Investment portfolio
As of July 31st, 2019 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 13 898 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.033 million (EUR 22.514 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3168.00 (EUR 1619.93) per hectare.
1
Investment portfolio structure as of July 31st, 2019
The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.
As of July 31st, 2019 the portfolio consists of 96.95 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.05 % in lower categories.
Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories
|
Category
|
Acquired land
|
% of the total
|
|
(hectares)
|
land acquired
|
І-II
|
638
|
4.59%
|
III-V
|
11987
|
86.25%
|
VІ
|
849
|
6.11%
|
VІІ-X
|
424
|
3.05%
|
Total
|
13 898
|
100.00%
|
|
|
As of July 31st, 2019 88.36 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.
Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions
|
Region
|
Acquired land
|
% of the total
|
(hectares)
|
land acquired
|
|
Northwestern region
|
5749
|
41.37
|
North Central region
|
4589
|
33.01
|
Northeastern region
|
1942
|
13.98
|
Southern region
|
1618
|
11.64
|
Total
|
13 898
|
100.00
The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 516 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).
2
Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of July 31st, 2019
Rents Information
As of July 31st, 2019 nearly 13.3 thousand hectares are rented for the current 2018/2019 agricultural season (96 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2018/2019 agricultural season is EUR 256 per hectare.
Structure by agricultural seasons
|
|
|
|
Average contracted
|
|
Agricultural
|
Land rented
|
% of the total land
|
rental payment per
|
% collected
|
season
|
(hectares) *
|
acquired
|
hectare /EUR/ *
|
payments
|
2008/2009
|
8 600
|
69 %
|
92
|
98 %
|
2009/2010
|
11 500
|
88 %
|
104
|
98 %
|
2010/2011
|
12 200
|
93 %
|
117
|
99 %
|
2011/2012
|
13 600
|
96 %
|
138
|
98 %
|
2012/2013
|
13 900
|
99 %
|
167
|
93 %
|
2013/2014
|
13 600
|
96 %
|
199
|
99 %
|
2014/2015
|
13 800
|
98 %
|
247
|
~100%
|
2015/2016
|
13 500
|
96%
|
247
|
~100%
|
2016/2017
|
13 600
|
96%
|
248
|
~100%
|
2017/2018
|
13 300
|
96%
|
250
|
83%
|
2018/2019
|
13 300
|
96%
|
256
|
79%
* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season
3
|
Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for July 31st, 2019
|
|
Agro Finance REIT (6AG)
|
Share price
|
|
BGN*
|
|
|
|
Turnover (number of shares)
|
0
|
|
Market capitalization (million BGN)
|
113 317
|
|
Market capitalization (million EUR)
|
57 938
|
|
Net asset value per share (30.06.2019)
|
BGN 1.93 (EUR 0.99)
EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583
* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price
|
Plovdiv
|
Desislava Stoyanova
|
August 14th, 2019
|
Director of Investor Relations
4
Disclaimer
Agro Finance ADSITS published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:46:05 UTC