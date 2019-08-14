Log in
Agro Finance ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 898 hectares agricultural land as July 31st, 2019

08/14/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Agro Finance REIT

4003 Plovdiv

5 Dunav Blvd.

Tel:.+359 32 204 939

INFORMATION BULLETIN

JULY 2019

Investment portfolio

As of July 31st, 2019 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 13 898 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.033 million (EUR 22.514 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3168.00 (EUR 1619.93) per hectare.

1

Investment portfolio structure as of July 31st, 2019

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of July 31st, 2019 the portfolio consists of 96.95 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.05 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category

Acquired land

% of the total

(hectares)

land acquired

І-II

638

4.59%

III-V

11987

86.25%

849

6.11%

VІІ-X

424

3.05%

Total

13 898

100.00%

As of July 31st, 2019 88.36 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region

Acquired land

% of the total

(hectares)

land acquired

Northwestern region

5749

41.37

North Central region

4589

33.01

Northeastern region

1942

13.98

Southern region

1618

11.64

Total

13 898

100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 516 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

2

Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of July 31st, 2019

Rents Information

As of July 31st, 2019 nearly 13.3 thousand hectares are rented for the current 2018/2019 agricultural season (96 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2018/2019 agricultural season is EUR 256 per hectare.

Structure by agricultural seasons

Average contracted

Agricultural

Land rented

% of the total land

rental payment per

% collected

season

(hectares) *

acquired

hectare /EUR/ *

payments

2008/2009

8 600

69 %

92

98 %

2009/2010

11 500

88 %

104

98 %

2010/2011

12 200

93 %

117

99 %

2011/2012

13 600

96 %

138

98 %

2012/2013

13 900

99 %

167

93 %

2013/2014

13 600

96 %

199

99 %

2014/2015

13 800

98 %

247

~100%

2015/2016

13 500

96%

247

~100%

2016/2017

13 600

96%

248

~100%

2017/2018

13 300

96%

250

83%

2018/2019

13 300

96%

256

79%

* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season

3

Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for July 31st, 2019

Agro Finance REIT (6AG)

Share price

BGN*

Turnover (number of shares)

0

Market capitalization (million BGN)

113 317

Market capitalization (million EUR)

57 938

Net asset value per share (30.06.2019)

BGN 1.93 (EUR 0.99)

EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price

Plovdiv

Desislava Stoyanova

August 14th, 2019

Director of Investor Relations

4

Disclaimer

Agro Finance ADSITS published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:46:05 UTC
