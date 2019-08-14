Agro Finance ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 898 hectares agricultural land as July 31st, 2019

As of July 31st, 2019 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 13 898 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.033 million (EUR 22.514 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3168.00 (EUR 1619.93) per hectare.

Investment portfolio structure as of July 31st, 2019

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of July 31st, 2019 the portfolio consists of 96.95 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.05 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category Acquired land % of the total (hectares) land acquired І-II 638 4.59% III-V 11987 86.25% VІ 849 6.11% VІІ-X 424 3.05% Total 13 898 100.00%

As of July 31st, 2019 88.36 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region Acquired land % of the total (hectares) land acquired Northwestern region 5749 41.37 North Central region 4589 33.01 Northeastern region 1942 13.98 Southern region 1618 11.64 Total 13 898 100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 516 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

2