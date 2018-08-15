Agro Finance ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 14 044 hectares agricultural land as July 31st, 2018

Agro Finance REIT
INFORMATION BULLETIN
JULY 2018
Investment portfolio
As of July 31st, 2018 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 14 044 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.296 million (EUR 22.648 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3154.00 (EUR 1612.61) per hectare.
Investment portfolio structure as of July 31st, 2018
The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.
As of July 31st, 2018 the portfolio consists of 96.93 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.07 % in lower categories.
Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories
|
Category
|
Acquired land
(hectares)
|
% of the total land acquired
|
І-II
|
640
|
4.56%
|
III-V
|
12 103
|
86.17%
|
VІ
|
870
|
6.20%
|
VІІ-X
|
431
|
3.07%
|
Total
|
14 044
|
100.00%
As of July 31st, 2018 88.46 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.
Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions
|
Region
|
Acquired land
(hectares)
|
% of the total land acquired
|
Northwestern region
|
5881
|
41.88
|
North Central region
|
4594
|
32.71
|
Northeastern region
|
1948
|
13.87
|
Southern region
|
1621
|
11.54
|
Total
|
14 044
|
100.00
The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 611 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).
Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of July 31st, 2018
Rents Information
As of July 31st, 2018 nearly 13.2 thousand hectares are rented for the current 2017/2018 agricultural season (94 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2017/2018 agricultural season is EUR 250 per hectare.
Structure by agricultural seasons
Agricultural
|
Agricultural season
|
Land rented (hectares) *
|
% of the total land acquired
|
Average contracted rental payment per hectare /EUR/ *
|
% collected payments
|
2008/2009
|
8 600
|
69 %
|
92
|
98 %
|
2009/2010
|
11 500
|
88 %
|
104
|
98 %
|
2010/2011
|
12 200
|
93 %
|
117
|
99 %
|
2011/2012
|
13 600
|
96 %
|
138
|
98 %
|
2012/2013
|
13 900
|
99 %
|
167
|
93 %
|
2013/2014
|
13 600
|
96 %
|
199
|
99 %
|
2014/2015
|
13 800
|
98 %
|
247
|
~100 %
|
2015/2016
|
13 500
|
96%
|
247
|
~100 %
|
2016/2017
|
13 600
|
96%
|
248
|
82 %
|
2017/2018
|
13 200
|
94%
|
250
|
80%
* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season
Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for July 31st, 2018
|
Agro Finance REIT (6AG)
|
Share price
BGN*
|
Turnover (number of shares)
|
0
|
Market capitalization (million BGN)*
|
123 144
|
Market capitalization (million EUR)
|
62 963
|
Net asset value per share (31.03.2018)
|
BGN 1.94 (EUR 0.99)
EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583
* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price
Other important information
The quarterly financial statements of the Company as of June 30th, 2017 are published on the following web sites:
Plovdiv
July 14th, 2018
Desislava Stoyanova Director of Investor Relations