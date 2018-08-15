Log in
Agro Finance ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 14 044 hectares agricultural land as July 31st, 2018

08/15/2018 | 10:11am CEST

Agro Finance REIT

4003 Plovdiv

5 Dunav Blvd.

Tel:.+359 32 204 939

INFORMATION BULLETIN

JULY 2018

Investment portfolio

As of July 31st, 2018 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 14 044 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.296 million (EUR 22.648 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3154.00 (EUR 1612.61) per hectare.

Investment portfolio structure as of July 31st, 2018

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of July 31st, 2018 the portfolio consists of 96.93 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.07 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category

Acquired land

(hectares)

% of the total land acquired

І-II

640

4.56%

III-V

12 103

86.17%

870

6.20%

VІІ-X

431

3.07%

Total

14 044

100.00%

As of July 31st, 2018 88.46 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region

Acquired land

(hectares)

% of the total land acquired

Northwestern region

5881

41.88

North Central region

4594

32.71

Northeastern region

1948

13.87

Southern region

1621

11.54

Total

14 044

100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 611 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of July 31st, 2018

Rents Information

As of July 31st, 2018 nearly 13.2 thousand hectares are rented for the current 2017/2018 agricultural season (94 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2017/2018 agricultural season is EUR 250 per hectare.

Structure by agricultural seasons

Agricultural

Agricultural season

Land rented (hectares) *

% of the total land acquired

Average contracted rental payment per hectare /EUR/ *

% collected payments

2008/2009

8 600

69 %

92

98 %

2009/2010

11 500

88 %

104

98 %

2010/2011

12 200

93 %

117

99 %

2011/2012

13 600

96 %

138

98 %

2012/2013

13 900

99 %

167

93 %

2013/2014

13 600

96 %

199

99 %

2014/2015

13 800

98 %

247

~100 %

2015/2016

13 500

96%

247

~100 %

2016/2017

13 600

96%

248

82 %

2017/2018

13 200

94%

250

80%

* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season

Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for July 31st, 2018

Agro Finance REIT (6AG)

Share price

BGN*

Turnover (number of shares)

0

Market capitalization (million BGN)*

123 144

Market capitalization (million EUR)

62 963

Net asset value per share (31.03.2018)

BGN 1.94 (EUR 0.99)

EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price

Other important information

The quarterly financial statements of the Company as of June 30th, 2017 are published on the following web sites:

Plovdiv

July 14th, 2018

Desislava Stoyanova Director of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Agro Finance ADSITS published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:10:06 UTC
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

