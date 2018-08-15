Agro Finance ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 14 044 hectares agricultural land as July 31st, 2018

Agro Finance REIT

4003 Plovdiv

5 Dunav Blvd.

Tel:.+359 32 204 939

INFORMATION BULLETIN

JULY 2018

Investment portfolio

As of July 31st, 2018 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 14 044 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.296 million (EUR 22.648 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3154.00 (EUR 1612.61) per hectare.

Investment portfolio structure as of July 31st, 2018

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of July 31st, 2018 the portfolio consists of 96.93 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.07 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category Acquired land (hectares) % of the total land acquired І-II 640 4.56% III-V 12 103 86.17% VІ 870 6.20% VІІ-X 431 3.07% Total 14 044 100.00%

As of July 31st, 2018 88.46 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region Acquired land (hectares) % of the total land acquired Northwestern region 5881 41.88 North Central region 4594 32.71 Northeastern region 1948 13.87 Southern region 1621 11.54 Total 14 044 100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 611 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of July 31st, 2018

Rents Information

As of July 31st, 2018 nearly 13.2 thousand hectares are rented for the current 2017/2018 agricultural season (94 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2017/2018 agricultural season is EUR 250 per hectare.

Structure by agricultural seasons

Agricultural

Agricultural season Land rented (hectares) * % of the total land acquired Average contracted rental payment per hectare /EUR/ * % collected payments 2008/2009 8 600 69 % 92 98 % 2009/2010 11 500 88 % 104 98 % 2010/2011 12 200 93 % 117 99 % 2011/2012 13 600 96 % 138 98 % 2012/2013 13 900 99 % 167 93 % 2013/2014 13 600 96 % 199 99 % 2014/2015 13 800 98 % 247 ~100 % 2015/2016 13 500 96% 247 ~100 % 2016/2017 13 600 96% 248 82 % 2017/2018 13 200 94% 250 80%

* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season

Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for July 31st, 2018

Agro Finance REIT (6AG) Share price BGN* Turnover (number of shares) 0 Market capitalization (million BGN)* 123 144 Market capitalization (million EUR) 62 963 Net asset value per share (31.03.2018) BGN 1.94 (EUR 0.99)

EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price

Other important information

The quarterly financial statements of the Company as of June 30th, 2017 are published on the following web sites:

 the corporate web site of Agro Finance REIT - http://www.agrofinance.bg

 the web site of Bulletin Investor.BG - http://www.investor.bg/bulletin

Plovdiv

July 14th, 2018

Desislava Stoyanova Director of Investor Relations