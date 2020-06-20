Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AgroAmerica Tropical Oil : Holding Corp. Presents Corporate Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

AgroAmerica Tropical Oil publishes its sixth Sustainability Report, which presents the impact of the programs, projects, and good practices that were executed by the world-leading company, regarding quality, productivity, and profitability of its operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200620005033/en/

With the publication of its 6th Sustainability Report, AgroAmerica Tropical Oil, reassures its commitment to contribute to the common good, generating value for its stakeholders by implementing internationally-certified practices to produce, manufacture and distribute sustainable value-added Vegetable Oils and fats. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the publication of its 6th Sustainability Report, AgroAmerica Tropical Oil, reassures its commitment to contribute to the common good, generating value for its stakeholders by implementing internationally-certified practices to produce, manufacture and distribute sustainable value-added Vegetable Oils and fats. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Every report we publish reassures our commitment to contribute to a better world. It is a constant assessment of our performance and progress towards the goals we have set for ourselves, so we can proudly keep producing food that is good for you and good for the planet,” said Fernando Bolaños, CEO AgroAmerica.

With the implementation of a business model based on a Corporate Sustainability strategy, AgroAmerica contributes to the initiatives proposed by the United Nations, such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ten Principles of the Global Compact; allowing the company to generate value and balance among economic growth, conservation of natural resources, and the welfare of all its stakeholders.

Among it’s most outstanding results are:

  • About 20,000 hectares of conserved areas due to participation in landscape sustainability projects and forest area conservation programs at its plantations.
  • A Subsidiary of AgroAmerica received the 2019 RSPO Excellence Award in the Community Impact category for the outstanding execution of the corporation’s comprehensive health project established in the southwest region of Guatemala.
  • Innovation and investment with the acquisition of a Tropical Oil Refining Plant, located in Mexico, and the new sustainable product lines now offered to the market.

AgroAmerica continues evolving and improving to deliver the highest quality products in compliance with international standards. The corporation will continue to produce and commercialize its products satisfying the most demanding challenges of clients, promoting the wellbeing of workers and surrounding communities while operating with the utmost respect for the environment.

About AgroAmerica Tropical Oil Holding Corp.:

It is AgroAmerica’s business unit dedicated to produce, manufacture and distribute sustainable value added Vegetable Oils and fats.

AgroAmerica is committed to contributing to the well being of people through innovation and technological investment for the development of products, services, programs and projects that promote welfare in the company’s stakeholders. Visit us: https://agroamerica.com/en/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pMANCHESTER UNITED : Crystal Palace go ahead of struggling Arsenal
AQ
04:45pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July 2020 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
AQ
04:27pCanadian banks end extra pandemic pay as infections ease
RE
04:21pPG&E : June 20, 2020 PG&E Achieves Bankruptcy Court Confirmation of its Plan of ReorganizationView Full Article for June 20, 2020 >
PU
04:17pKORN FERRY : Taylor Pendrith becomes top-ranked Canadian on Korn Ferry Tour
AQ
04:16pBROOKDALE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Brookdale Senior Living Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:14pINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Intesa expects approval of UBI offer document next week, source says
RE
02:55pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
02:52pAGROAMERICA TROPICAL OIL : Holding Corp. Presents Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
02:48pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (TCMD) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Continuing to Investigate Possible Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard seeks new financing strategy after Moody's junk downgrade
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Short Sellers Made $2.6 Billion Off Wirecard's Plunge, but Not Without Scars
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Tankers Changes Course in Volatile Oil Markets
4DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : June 19th, 2020(opens in new window)
5APPLE INC. : Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group