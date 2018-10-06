Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agroliga : Ceremonial opening of the oil extraction plant.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 02:28pm CEST

Ceremonial opening of the oil extraction plant.

On November 27, the ceremonial opening of our new oil extraction plant took place. The owners, guests and partners of the GC 'Agroliga' took part in the festive opening ceremony. CEO of the plant itself, Yan Poplavsky, the Chairman of the Board of Agroliga Group, Alexander Berdnik, and the head of the district, Roman Merzlikin, spoke with welcoming words and congratulations. All invited guests had an opportunity to inspect the entire complex, to take part in the solemn cutting ceremony of the 'red' ribbon, to taste treats and to enjoy the champagne toast to such a significant event with us.

Our plant was built on the principle of 'ecologically friendly' with strict adherence to environmental standards with the most modern equipment, and most importantly - completely from scratch. The initial processing capacity will be 110,000 tons of sunflower per year, with a phased growing up to 170,000 tons.

As you can see on the pictures, the plant is a single complex of workshops and auxiliary units, providing the possibility of processing sunflower seeds and other crops. The operation of the plant includes a full cycle of oilseeds processing: from reception, storage, pre-preparation of seeds to full purification and subsequent packaging of finished products.

The modern extraction line will increase the yield of oil by 10% in comparison with the press technology of oil extraction. Also, it should be mentioned, that the plant was built with the prospect of reconfiguring equipment for the extraction of soybean and rapeseed oil without additional investment in equipment.

The main advantages of our mining and metallurgical plant are variability of processing volumes, high levels of automation and technological equipment, the ability to work with different crops, and a short logistics route for the delivery of raw materials. After the launch of the plant, the market share of the sunflower oil market in the Kharkov region will reach 10-12%.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.

Disclaimer

Agroliga Group plc published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 12:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pAT&T : Northwest’s cell networks disrupted after ‘presidential alert’ text
AQ
02:33pEGYPTIAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES KIMA : Release from Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) (EGCH.CA) Concerning Natural Gas
AQ
02:31pEQUINOR : Discovery Doubles Norwegian Reserves
AQ
02:31pCHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE : Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice from the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
02:31pTURKCELL : Aims to Reach 1 Billion App Download Worldwide in 3 Years
BU
02:30pEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Drill Off Cyprus by End of 2018
AQ
02:30pPROBIODRUG : Reports Management Changes
AQ
02:30pBLOCK ENERGY : signs MOU for gas offtake from West Rustavi license in Georgia
AQ
02:30pCalithera Biosciences Highlights Breadth of Innovative Pipeline at R&D Day
AQ
02:30pSELECTA BIOSCIENCES : Co-administration of AAV Vectors with SVP-Rapamycin Enables Vector Re-administration in Pre-clinical Gene Therapy Study Published in Nature Communications by Gnthon and Selecta Biosciences
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : A decade of U.S. economic sluggishness may have just snapped back to normal
2UNILEVER : In haste to go Dutch, Unilever misjudged concerns in Brexit-bound UK
3EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Commerce's Ross eyes anti-China 'poison pill' for new trade deals
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Can Larry Culp Fix GE?
5U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.