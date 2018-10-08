Log in
Agroliga : Ceremonial opening of the oil extraction plant.

10/08/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Ceremonial opening of the oil extraction plant.

On November 27, the ceremonial opening of our new oil extraction plant took place.

The owners, guests and partners of the GC 'Agroliga' took part in the festive opening ceremony. CEO of the plant itself, Yan Poplavsky, the Chairman of the Board of Agroliga Group, Alexander Berdnik, and the head of the district, Roman Merzlikin, spoke with welcoming words and congratulations.

All invited guests had an opportunity to inspect the entire complex, to take part in the solemn cutting ceremony of the 'red' ribbon, to taste treats and to enjoy the champagne toast to such a significant event with us.

On the pictures: CEO Plant Jan Poplavsky, Executive Director and Founder of the GC 'Agroliga' Irina Poplavskaya, Director of TD 'Liga A' Maria Yakovleva, and Chairman of the Board and the Founder of the GC 'Agroliga' Alexander Berdnik.

Our plant was built on the principle of 'ecologically friendly' with strict adherence to environmental standards with the most modern equipment, and most importantly - completely from scratch.

The initial processing capacity will be 110,000 tons of sunflower per year, with a phased growing up to 170,000 tons.

As you can see on the pictures, the plant is a single complex of workshops and auxiliary units, providing the possibility of processing sunflower seeds and other crops.

The operation of the plant includes a full cycle of oilseeds processing: from reception, storage, pre-preparation of seeds to full purification and subsequent packaging of finished products.

On the picture: the Head of the district Roman Merzlikin

The modern extraction line will increase the yield of oil by 10% in comparison with the press technology of oil extraction. Also, it should be mentioned, that the plant was built with the prospect of reconfiguring equipment for the extraction of soybean and rapeseed oil without additional investment in equipment.

On the picture: CEO Jan Poplavsky

The main advantages of our mining and metallurgical plant are variability of processing volumes, high levels of automation and technological equipment, the ability to work with different crops, and a short logistics route for the delivery of raw materials.

After the launch of the plant, the market share of the sunflower oil market in the Kharkov region will reach 10-12%.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.

Disclaimer

Agroliga Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:07:03 UTC
