Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agroliga : Early grains harvesting.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:42am EDT

We are ready to share the results of the completed early grains harvesting.

As we told before, the sown area was distributed between several enterprises, where, though not significantly, the climatic conditions differ. Thus, we have the opportunity to visually see the most attractive, in terms of yield, plots.

Agroliga.

Winter wheat was sown on an area of approximately 1000 ha, with an average yield of 6.3 t/ha. Nearly 6,500 tons of crops were harvested.

Crops of winter barley occupied an area of about 170 hectares, brought us almost 1000 tons of yield with a yield of 5.45 t/ha.

Mechnikovo.

Winter wheat developed on an area of almost 600 hectares, with the highest yield of 6.89 t/ha and more than 4000 tons of yield.

Winter barley was sown on an area not exceeding 170 hectares with an average yield of 5.63 t/ha and a total crop weight of about 950 tons.

Spring barley was sown only on the areas of this enterprise on an area of 300 hectares, had a yield of 4.72 t/ha and a total yield of 1,500 tons.

VostokAgroContract.

Winter wheat was sown on an area of approximately 500 hectares, with an average yield of 6.4 t/ha and yielded about 3,000 tons of yield in total.

Winter barley was sown on an area of approximately 120 hectares. When harvesting, we received a high level of yield of 6.68 t/ha with a total yield of almost 850 tons.

Mayak.

Winter wheat at this enterprise occupied an area of about 400 hectares, brought almost 2000 tons of yield with a yield of 4.88 t/ha.

Winter barley on Mayak was sown on the smallest area of 90 ha, brought us a little more than 300 tons of crops with a rather low yield of 3.69 t/ha.

However, areas exceeding the above mentioned in volume were allocated for sowing sunflower. The optimal rainfall this season allowed sunflower to absorb all the necessary resources for excellent growth and development. And the almost complete absence of extremely high temperatures will allow us to start cleaning at the traditional terms in September.

We are also pleased to announce that for the first time in the past few years, weather conditions have allowed us to implement a full range of work on rape sowing. The soil is sufficiently moistened, sharp changes in temperature are not predicted, and the whole range of preparatory and sowing work is already underway.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.

Disclaimer

Agroliga Group plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aWAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : 3010.TT) announced July 2019 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,711M
PU
03:27aMACQUARIE : Emily Imeson awarded the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize
PU
03:27aFTSE 100 heads for best session in 10 days
RE
03:23aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : EastWest and Singapore Airlines unveil a new premier credit card for travel
AQ
03:22aFERREXPO : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
03:20aNOVARTIS : to answer U.S. Senate demand for data manipulation details
RE
03:20aSOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:17aÉDIT AGRICOLE : Credit Agricole Bank supports “Charity Weekend. Healthy day with Masha Yefrosynina” festival
PU
03:17aWOOLWORTHS : confirms rumours on Discovery Garden
PU
03:15aIncap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : ESG INVESTING: trends and challenges
4AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : LAST ORDERS: Rise of closing auctions stirs worries in European stock markets
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group