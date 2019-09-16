Agroliga : Progress in the construction of thermal power station.

We are glad to share news about the progress on our new project.

Construction and installation work has been fully completed, starting with casting the foundation, installing supporting structures and ending with laying communications.

Agreements have already been reached with one of several power transmission organizations and the most favorable technical conditions for connection to electric networks are now obtained.

At the moment, we are at the stage of installation of the main technological equipment that has been ordered, paid and already delivered. The steam turbine plant was tested at the factory in February. After the final testing, the turbine was sent to Ukraine and already mounted for the first tests in real-life conditions. The production of steam boilers was divided into two parts, when one part of the work is carried out in Bulgaria, and the main one- in Ukraine.

Previously, the deadline for completing construction and the beginning of electricity generation is determined by the end of 2019. However, we do not consider it appropriate to voice the exact dates.

Upon completion of construction work, we get waste-free production in the processing of sunflower, we contribute to solving environmental problems, we get additional income from the sale of green energy and the ability, if necessary, to switch to the consumption of generated TPS energy within the group's enterprises.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.