Agroliga : Reward and harvesting forecast.

On May 30, the «Agrarian Elite of Ukraine-2019» award ceremony was held in Kiev for high achievements in the development of the agricultural sector.

The leading agricultural magazine The Ukrainian Farmer has for the ninth time noted the best enterprises in the agricultural sector of Ukraine. Among them are large agroholdings, and small farms that effectively worked in 2018.

The laureates of the «Agrarian Elite of Ukraine» were appointed by an expert council composed of editors of authoritative specialized publications The Ukrainian Farmer, «AgroMarket», «Our Poultry Breeding», «Planter», «Gardening in Ukrainian», as well as representatives of government agencies, industry organizations associations, leading companies that provide farmers with legal and consulting services.

The productive expert discussion resulted in the identification of laureates in 12 nominations, including: efficient production, innovation, infrastructure development, recognition of colleagues, successful diversification, technical re-equipment, powerful development, processing development, technology improvement, reliability and stability, modernization of production and social responsibility.

And our company which year in a row did not remain without an award. This year we are among those awarded in the 'Infrastructure Development' nomination. We could not attend the presentation of the award due to the high level of busyness. However, much grateful for the honor.

Reference.

«Agrarian Elite of Ukraine» - all-Ukrainian selection and recognition of those agribusinesses that have taken a step forward in developing their own business, achieved significant achievements in their market niche, applied new technologies in practical activities, significant influence in the social sphere, attracted significant resources for infrastructure development. The project is published annually and appear to be a special edition of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Journal «The Ukrainian Farmer», which is part of the publishing house AGP Media LLC.

The important news of the month was the transfer of the imposition of a fine for storing fuel for farmers. The prehistory of this was the warning of the agrarians about a national strike if they were ignored. From July 1, changes in the Tax Code were to come into effect, in connection with which farmers had to obtain a license for storing fuel and register the buildings where fuel is stored, and the land under them, as a filling station (gas station). The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine postponed until December 31, 2019 the application of fines to business entities in the event of storage of fuel without a corresponding license.

In connection with the sharp onset of steady hot weather, the farmers of Ukraine announce the start of harvesting from the last days of June. In the south, they plan to start cleaning since June 18. The regions that are located in the northern part of Ukraine will start cleaning later, in July, although earlier than the traditional terms.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.