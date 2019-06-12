Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agroliga : Reward and harvesting forecast.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:54am EDT

On May 30, the «Agrarian Elite of Ukraine-2019» award ceremony was held in Kiev for high achievements in the development of the agricultural sector.

The leading agricultural magazine The Ukrainian Farmer has for the ninth time noted the best enterprises in the agricultural sector of Ukraine. Among them are large agroholdings, and small farms that effectively worked in 2018.

The laureates of the «Agrarian Elite of Ukraine» were appointed by an expert council composed of editors of authoritative specialized publications The Ukrainian Farmer, «AgroMarket», «Our Poultry Breeding», «Planter», «Gardening in Ukrainian», as well as representatives of government agencies, industry organizations associations, leading companies that provide farmers with legal and consulting services.

The productive expert discussion resulted in the identification of laureates in 12 nominations, including: efficient production, innovation, infrastructure development, recognition of colleagues, successful diversification, technical re-equipment, powerful development, processing development, technology improvement, reliability and stability, modernization of production and social responsibility.

And our company which year in a row did not remain without an award. This year we are among those awarded in the 'Infrastructure Development' nomination. We could not attend the presentation of the award due to the high level of busyness. However, much grateful for the honor.

Reference.

«Agrarian Elite of Ukraine» - all-Ukrainian selection and recognition of those agribusinesses that have taken a step forward in developing their own business, achieved significant achievements in their market niche, applied new technologies in practical activities, significant influence in the social sphere, attracted significant resources for infrastructure development. The project is published annually and appear to be a special edition of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Journal «The Ukrainian Farmer», which is part of the publishing house AGP Media LLC.

The important news of the month was the transfer of the imposition of a fine for storing fuel for farmers. The prehistory of this was the warning of the agrarians about a national strike if they were ignored. From July 1, changes in the Tax Code were to come into effect, in connection with which farmers had to obtain a license for storing fuel and register the buildings where fuel is stored, and the land under them, as a filling station (gas station). The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine postponed until December 31, 2019 the application of fines to business entities in the event of storage of fuel without a corresponding license.

In connection with the sharp onset of steady hot weather, the farmers of Ukraine announce the start of harvesting from the last days of June. In the south, they plan to start cleaning since June 18. The regions that are located in the northern part of Ukraine will start cleaning later, in July, although earlier than the traditional terms.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.

Disclaimer

Agroliga Group plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 06:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aPEPSICO : Reckitt picks PepsiCo executive as next CEO
RE
03:09aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB and Nokia to test new export documentation process
PU
03:09aEDEN RESEARCH : Title Appointment of Commercial Director
PU
03:09aVP BANK : Extended management team at VP Fund Solutions
PU
03:09aAPPLE : When words aren't enough, teachers find a common language with iPad
PU
03:09aELKEM : Foundry Products takes casting iron to the next level at GIFA 2019
AQ
03:08aINDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara owner Inditex shakes off currency drag to post strong profit growth
RE
03:06aISOENERGY : Files Larocque East Uranium Property Technical Report
AQ
03:06aMGX MINERALS : Announces Wholly Owned Subsidiary MGX Renewables Inc. Completes Financing for Gross Proceeds of $2,005,000 for Public Listing and Advancement of Zinc-Air Flow Battery Production
PR
03:06aINSEEGO : 5G NR Solutions Highlight Leadership at 5G World Summit
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
2Dassault Systemes to buy Medidata Solutions in $5.8 billion deal
3TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
4OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About