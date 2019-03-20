Agroliga : Winter crops.

Winter 2019 once again was favorable as regards the weather, which allowed winter crops to stand well and get out of winter in excellent and satisfactory condition on over most areas.

Early snow contributed to a good wintering, even though sowing occurred in conditions of insufficient moisture in the soil. This year there was quite enough snow for winter crops - from 15 to 45 cm. The temperature regime also supported - the air temperature was 3-5 degrees higher than usual.

The seedlings of winter grain crops were obtained in almost 100% of the planted areas, which practically corresponds to the same indicator of the previous year. Almost 97% of the seedlings are in good and satisfactory condition. This is an average of 4% more than in 2018. Thus, we expect a rich harvest.

According to the technology in late January - early February, monitoring of the state of plants is carried out. The other day, our agronomists, using the method of monoliths and the sugar method, carried out checks on the extent of damage to crops and the viability of plants at the stage of wintering for the winter. The main indicator is the chemical composition of seedlings. And the results are very encouraging - the plants are in excellent condition, the carbohydrate supply is at the level of 93%.

At the moment, the first top dressing of winter crops on frozen ground with mineral fertilizers, in particular, ammonium nitrate, has already been carried out. In the future, fertilizing of winter crops with microfertilizers, microelements and preparations for growth regulation are already planned, in particular, magnesium sulphate for leaf feeding and carbamide-ammonia mixture (CAM) for feeding winter crops before the beginning of the growing season have been purchased.

Recall, because of the dry autumn, we were again forced to abandon the sowing of winter rape. However, this is offset by a regular and annual increase in the area under winter wheat and barley crops. Compared to 2018, the area under the sowing of these crops increased by another 14%.

Of course, the risk of such a phenomenon as the formation of ice crust remains. Ice crust does not allow the infiltration of oxygen to the plants, which leads to their ruination. As for the temperature swings, short frosts on a snowless field allows plants to survive. In other words, frost itself is not a threat to winter crops.

However, it will be possible to understand what indicators of yield this year can be only at the end of March, after the planned sampling of soil to determine the level of moisture supply.

Traditionally, at this time, the chief engineer of the company restored all the equipment after the winter. All technical inspections and scheduled repairs have been carried out. The main agronomists have prepared, and the management has approved and paid for all applications for the purchase of seed, protective equipment and fertilizers, fuel and combustive-lubricating materials. The degree of security of all the above materials at the moment is estimated as high. Our directors and agronomists have formed all the necessary process maps. And with a properly conducted complex of agrotechnical works, we are expecting good results.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.