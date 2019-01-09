Ahead of 2020, Kamala Harris Touts Role in Multistate Mortgage Settlement

By Ken Thomas

WASHINGTON -- California Sen. Kamala Harris, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, engaged in an intense back-and-forth with JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO James Dimon in 2012 as she pressed for a more comprehensive settlement for states in the aftermath of the mortgage meltdown.

Ms. Harris describes her role in the multistate mortgage settlement in her new book, "The Truths We Hold," which was released Tuesday. The senator, who was serving as California's attorney general at the time, describes a series of hardball negotiations aimed at holding the nation's five largest mortgage lenders accountable for their role in the foreclosure crisis.

Ms. Harris writes that under the initial settlement offer, California would have received between $2 billion and $4 billion, calling it "crumbs on the table" that would have failed to properly compensate homeowners. She eventually pulled her state out of the settlement negotiations, a decision that prompted then California Gov. Jerry Brown to tell her: "I hope you know what you're doing."

Ms. Harris describes a testy phone call in early 2012 with Mr. Dimon as they discussed the deal. "We were like dogs in a fight," she writes.

"'You're trying to steal from my shareholders!' he yelled, almost as soon as he heard my voice," Ms. Harris writes of Mr. Dimon. "I gave it right back. 'Your shareholders? Your shareholders? My shareholders are the homeowners of California! You come and see them. Talk to them about who got robbed.'"

Ms. Harris writes that once temperatures cooled, she explained to Mr. Dimon why the terms of the deal were unacceptable. She says that Mr. Dimon told her he would follow up with his board of directors.

A spokesman for Mr. Dimon declined to comment.

Two weeks later, Ms. Harris writes, the five banks relented and eventually agreed to a settlement that year of $26 billion, which ultimately provided about $50 billion in gross relief to homeowners. California's share of the deal reached $20 billion in aid to the homeowners, a significant increase over the original settlement offer. The agreement involved 49 states and the District of Columbia and five major banks: Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & Co. and Ally Financial Inc

California had more foreclosures than any other state and Ms. Harris notes in her book that seven of the 10 cities hit hardest by foreclosures were located in her state, making the settlement an important milestone. "It was a tremendous victory for the people of California," she writes.

Ms. Harris is among a number of Senate Democrats weighing a possible 2020 campaign. The field already includes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro but is expected to grow in the coming weeks.

In her book, Ms. Harris signals that she would seek accountability involving the nation's leading financial institutions, warning that "the banks are waging a full-scale battle to repeal the Obama-era Wall Street reforms that have helped hold them in check."

"Where they have failed to repeal them, they have done everything they can to get around them."

She notes that Congress voted in 2018 to roll back some of the Dodd-Frank provisions related to midsize banks, calling it "more than unacceptable. It's outrageous."

Ms. Harris concludes: "If we agree that we are tired of banks getting away with such reckless behavior, if we agree that we can't let the banks drag us into another recession, if we agree that homeowners deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, not as lines on a balance sheet to be packaged and sold, then there's only one way to achieve the change we seek: with our voices and our votes."

