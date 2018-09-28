Log in
Ahlsell : Invitation to the presentation of Ahlsell's Q3 report 2018

09/28/2018 | 07:37am CEST

Ahlsell, the leading Nordic distributor of installation products, tools and supplies, will publish its quarterly report for the third quarter 2018 on October 26 at 07:30 AM CEST.

At 10:00 AM CEST there will be a webcasted conference call in which Johan Nilsson, CEO, and Kennet Göransson, CFO, will present the report. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed both on the web and by phone.

Link to the webcast:
http://www.financialhearings.com/event/10700

Numbers to the conference call:
SE: +468 5664 2664
UK: +44 203 008 9810
US: +1 855 753 2236

The presentation material will be made available at Ahlsell's website in the section 'Investors/reports and presentations' about one hour before the conference call starts.

For further information please contact:


Karin Larsson, Head of IR and external communications +468 685 59 24, karin.larsson@ahlsell.se

Ahlsell is the Nordic region's leading distributor of installation products, tools and supplies for installers, construction companies, facility managers, industrial and power companies and the public sector. The unique customer offer covers more than one million individual products and solutions. The Group has a turnover of just over SEK 29 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. About 97% of revenue is generated in the three main markets of Sweden, Norway and Finland. With about 5,800 employees, more than 230 branches and three central warehouses, we constantly fulfil our customer promise: Ahlsell makes it easier to be professional!

Press release, September 28, 2018

Disclaimer

Ahlsell AB published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
