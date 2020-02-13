Ahmed and Lynch Elected Officers by GEICO Board

The GEICO Board of Directors last week elected Marouf Ahmed and Connie Lynch as the company’s newest officers. Ahmed was named assistant vice president of Management Development; Lynch was named assistant vice president of Claims Legal.

“Both Connie and Marouf have amply demonstrated their readiness to take on these new assignments,” said GEICO President and CEO Todd Combs​.

Ahmed began his GEICO career in 2003 as a sales agent at the Woodbury, New York, regional office. He quickly worked his way up to sales supervisor, a position that led to a transfer to GEICO’s Buffalo, New York, regional office in 2004. In 2006, he was promoted to sales manager and after a year in that role he joined the service department as a manager.

He came to GEICO corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in 2010 to serve as a business project manager and spent about a year in that role before he was promoted to multi-line process coordinator. He subsequently joined the IT Division, helping lead modernization of digital capabilities company-wide.

Ahmed transferred to the company’s San Diego regional office in 2014 to lead service operations as a director. He returned to Chevy Chase three years later to serve as director of the GEICO Management Academy, which supports the company’s goal of continued talent development to create a stronger and more diverse pipeline of leaders for the company.

Ahmed has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hofstra University and an MBA from the University of Buffalo (SUNY).

After working as a defense attorney in private practice, Lynch joined GEICO’s Staff Counsel as a trial attorney in 1997. After successfully defending the company and its customers in dozens of trials, Lynch, in 2008, transferred to the Claims Legal division. There, she, too, excelled and was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including senior claims attorney and managing attorney.

Based at GEICO corporate headquarters, Lynch has extensive experience in complex litigation, having successfully managed class actions, anti-trust, affirmative fraud and bad faith cases around the country.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland and a JD from American University School of Law.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

