Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Leadership Changes at Stop & Shop and Giant Food

QUINCY, Mass., June 17, 2019



Mark McGowan, President, Stop & Shop has made the decision to leave the organization. McGowan will remain with Stop & Shop through year-end, at the company’s request, to ensure a seamless transition.

Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food, will become President, Stop & Shop. Reid will begin transitioning to this new role in the coming weeks, and officially assume the role in late July.

Ira Kress, SVP, Operations for Giant Food, has been appointed as interim President, Giant Food.

Kevin Holt, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, said, “Mark McGowan has had a tremendous impact for the Ahold Delhaize USA brands, as well as the communities they serve, and we thank him for his 30-years of tireless service. Under his leadership, Stop & Shop has built a strong foundation for transformation and expanded success that continues through our ‘Reimagine Stop & Shop’ initiative. As Mark transitions, I have full confidence that Gordon Reid is the right leader to continue this transformation by repositioning the business for future success and rebuilding customer loyalty.”

Mark McGowan said, “It’s been an honor and privilege to lead the Stop & Shop brand. I’m grateful for our associates who are incredibly dedicated to serving our customers every day, and I’m extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together. As Stop & Shop embarks on the next phase of its transformation, now is the right time for me to make this change. I look forward to working closely with Gordon and the entire team to ensure a seamless transition.”

Gordon Reid currently serves as President of Giant Food, which has 165 stores in the greater Washington, D.C., area. Reid joined Giant Food, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, in 2013 and has more than 35 years of international retail experience, having served in a variety of management roles at Tesco, Boots, A.S. Watson Group and The Dairy Farm Group before joining Giant Food. Reid is active in the community and serves as a member of the USO Washington-Baltimore Executive Board, Capital Area Food Bank Board and a member of the Partnership for a Healthier America. He holds a bachelor’s of science in pharmacy from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh, U.K. and a master’s degree in business administration from Nottingham University Business School in the U.K.

“We are excited for Gordon to join the Stop & Shop brand,” added Holt. “Gordon is an excellent leader of people, with a strong focus on serving customers, engaging associates and supporting local communities. During his time at Giant Food, the brand has successfully grown sales and market share, and has strong associate engagement results.”

Both Reid and Kress will assume their new roles in late July.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as online grocery retailer Peapod, Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, and Peapod Digital Labs, its recently announced eCommerce engine. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across 23 states and serving millions of customers each week through a wide variety of store formats with thousands of food and non-food items.

