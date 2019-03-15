Ahsay Backup Software Development : (1) PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited ԭැ௪΅ழ΁ක೯Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8290)

(1) PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE

AND REPURCHASE SHARES;

(2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND

(3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 26 April 2019 at Conference Room, 28th Floor, Ford Glory Plaza, No. 37 Wing Hong Street, Lai Chi Kok, Hong Kong is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the shareholders at the AGM is enclosed.

Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are advised to read this circular and to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

This circular, together with a form of proxy, will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website athttp://www.ahsay.com.hk.

15 March 2019

CONTENTS Page Definitions ........................................................... 1 Letter from the Board .................................................. 3 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate ............ 8 Appendix II - Details of Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM ....... 12 Notice of AGM ........................................................ 16

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"AGM" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 26 April 2019 at Conference Room, 28th Floor, Ford Glory Plaza, No. 37 Wing Hong Street, Lai Chi Kok, Hong Kong, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, approving, inter alia, the resolutions proposed in this circular "Articles" the articles of association of the Company as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to this term under the GEM Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Cayman Companies Law" the Companies Law (as revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended, supplemented and/or otherwise modified from time to time "Company" Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8290) "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to this term under the GEM Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "GEM" the GEM of the Stock Exchange "GEM Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong -1-

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

"Issue Mandate"

a general unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares with the aggregate nominal value not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution at the AGM

"Latest Practicable Date"

11 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

"Listing Date"

"Repurchase Mandate"

8 October 2015, being the date on which dealing in the Company's Shares first commenced on the Stock Exchange a general unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase the Shares of the aggregate nominal value not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the AGM

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

The Code on Takeovers and Mergers published by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as amended from time to time

"US"

United States of America

"%"

per cent.

