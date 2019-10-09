Ahsay Backup Software Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited

亞勢備份軟件開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8290)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 9 October 2019, the Purchaser, a representative office of an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Vendor entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to acquire and the Vendor has agreed to sell the Property at a Consideration of approximately Php50,999,000, inclusive of 12% Value Added Tax ("VAT").

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the GEM Listing Rules.

THE ACQUISITION

A summary of the principal terms of the Agreement are set out below:

Date

9 October 2019