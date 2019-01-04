Ahsay Backup Software Development : INSIDE INFORMATION ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited ԭැ௪΅ழ΁ක೯Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8290)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY (the "Policy")

This announcement is made by Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company adopts a general dividend policy that aims to provide shareholders of the Company out of the Group's profit attributable to shareholders in any financial year, subject to the criteria set out below.

Such declaration and payment of dividends shall remain to be determined at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and subject to all applicable requirements (including without limitation restrictions on dividend declaration and payment) under the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.

In proposing any dividend payout, the Board shall also take into account, inter alia: -

• the Group's actual and expected financial performance;

• shareholders' interests;

• retained earnings and distributable reserves of the Company and each of the other members of the Group;

• the level of the Group's debts to equity ratio, return on equity and financial covenants to which the Group is subject;

• possible effects on the Group's creditworthiness;

• any restrictions on payment of dividends that may be imposed by the Group's lenders;

• the Group's expected working capital requirements and future expansion plans;

• liquidity position and future commitments at the time of declaration of dividend;

• taxation considerations;

• statutory and regulatory restrictions;

• general business conditions and strategies;

• general economic conditions, business cycle of the Group's business and other internal or external factors that may have an impact on the business or financial performance and position of the Company; and

• other factors that the Board deems appropriate.

The Board may propose the payment of dividends, if any, with respect to the Company's shares on a per share basis.

In addition to cash, dividends may be distributed in the form of shares subject to and in accordance with the procedures set out in the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Except for interim dividend, any dividends declared by the Company must be approved by an ordinary resolution of shareholders at the general meeting and must not exceed the amount recommended by the Board. The Board may from time to time pay to the shareholders such interim dividends as appear to the directors to be justified by the profits of the Company available for distribution.

The Company will continually review the Policy and reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to update, amend and/or modify the Policy at any time, and the Policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company that dividends will be paid in any particular amount and/or in no way obligate the Company to declare a dividend at any time or from time to time.

Pursuant to the Code Provision E.1.5 under Appendix 15 Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report, the Company should disclose the policy on payment of dividend in the annual report.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited

Chong King Fan

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. CHONG King Fan, Mr. CHONG Siu Pui, Mr. CHONG Siu Ning and Ms. CHONG Siu Fan; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. WONG Cho Kei Bonnie, Ms. WONG Pui Man and Mr. WONG Yau Sing.

