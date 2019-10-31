Ai Australian Industry : Consumer price index (CPI), Q3 2019

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.5% q/q and 1.7% p.a. in the September quarter (Q3) of 2019. Headline inflation has been below 2.0% for most quarters since 2014.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by just 0.5% q/q and 1.7% p.a. and was largely unchanged from Q2. Headline inflation has been below the RBA's target band of 2-3% over the cycle in almost all quarters since 2014 (see chart 1).

Underlying or 'core' inflation is the average of the trimmed mean and weighted median measures of inflation and is a more stable measure, as it excludes the most volatile prices. Core inflation was just 0.4% q/q and 1.4% p.a. in Q3, unchanged from Q2. Core inflation has been at or below 2% since early 2016. This prolonged weakness reflects disappointing growth in demand across the broader economy. Domestic final demand, private business investment and consumption growth continued to track weakly. Weak inflation (and underlying weakness in the broader economy) means the RBA is less likely to raise the cash rate from current record lows.

Weak inflation persisted in Q3, as prices fell for key household essentials including fruit, vegetables, automotive fuel, medical products (including pharmaceuticals), communications equipment and new dwelling purchases (see chart 2).

These price falls helped to offset upward pricing pressure on meat (+1.7% q/q), dairy products (+2.2% q/q) and water (+2.3% q/q) due to the drought plus price rises for gas (+3.0% q/q) (see chart 2). The cumulative effect of price rises for utilities is especially noticeable relative to other CPI categories. However, utilities make up a surprisingly small share of the CPI 'basket' of goods and services, at 4% of the total CPI 'basket' in 2019.

Among the discretionary goods and services, the inflationary effect of the lower Australian dollar in 2019 can be seen in Q3 in stronger price rises for some (but not all) imported goods and especially in imported services, such as Australian dollar prices for 'international holiday, travel and accommodation' (+6.1 q/q and +5.8% p.a.) (see chart 2).