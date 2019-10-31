Log in
Ai Australian Industry : Consumer price index (CPI), Q3 2019

10/31/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

ECONOMICS FACTSHEET Consumer price index (CPI), Q3 2019

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.5% q/q and 1.7% p.a. in the September quarter (Q3) of 2019. Headline inflation has been below 2.0% for most quarters since 2014.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by just 0.5% q/q and 1.7% p.a. and was largely unchanged from Q2. Headline inflation has been below the RBA's target band of 2-3% over the cycle in almost all quarters since 2014 (see chart 1).

Underlying or 'core' inflation is the average of the trimmed mean and weighted median measures of inflation and is a more stable measure, as it excludes the most volatile prices. Core inflation was just 0.4% q/q and 1.4% p.a. in Q3, unchanged from Q2. Core inflation has been at or below 2% since early 2016. This prolonged weakness reflects disappointing growth in demand across the broader economy. Domestic final demand, private business investment and consumption growth continued to track weakly. Weak inflation (and underlying weakness in the broader economy) means the RBA is less likely to raise the cash rate from current record lows.

Weak inflation persisted in Q3, as prices fell for key household essentials including fruit, vegetables, automotive fuel, medical products (including pharmaceuticals), communications equipment and new dwelling purchases (see chart 2).

These price falls helped to offset upward pricing pressure on meat (+1.7% q/q), dairy products (+2.2% q/q) and water (+2.3% q/q) due to the drought plus price rises for gas (+3.0% q/q) (see chart 2). The cumulative effect of price rises for utilities is especially noticeable relative to other CPI categories. However, utilities make up a surprisingly small share of the CPI 'basket' of goods and services, at 4% of the total CPI 'basket' in 2019.

Among the discretionary goods and services, the inflationary effect of the lower Australian dollar in 2019 can be seen in Q3 in stronger price rises for some (but not all) imported goods and especially in imported services, such as Australian dollar prices for 'international holiday, travel and accommodation' (+6.1 q/q and +5.8% p.a.) (see chart 2).

Chart 1: Headline and core inflation to Q3 2019

and RBA forecast for 'headline inflation' to 2021 (as of Aug)

+0.5%

+1.7%

HEADLINE CPI

HEADLINE CPI

QUARTER GROWTH

ANNUAL GROWTH

Q3 2019

Q3 2019

Ai Group Economics and Research

W: www.aigroup.com.au/policy-and-research/economics/

E: economics@aigroup.com.au

P: 1300 55 66 77

October 2019

October 2019

Around Australia, annual inflation was highest in Hobart in Q3 and was the only capital city with inflation above the RBA 'target' of 2.0%. This appears to be due to unusually strong house price pressures over the past year, compared to the other capitals. Annual inflation was also stronger than the national average in Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra in Q3. Inflation was marginally stronger in Melbourne than in Sydney in Q3, reflecting stronger demand in Melbourne in 2019 (and possibly connected to Melbourne's stronger population and housing growth).

Table 1: Key CPI Numbers, Q3 2019

Quarter (% q/q)

Annual (% p.a.)

Headline CPI (original unadjusted)

0.5

1.7

Trimmed mean (seas. adj.)

0.4

1.6

Weighted median (seas. adj.)

0.3

1.2

Core CPI (average of trimmed & weighted)

0.4

1.4

Tradable goods and services (seas. adj.)

0.4

1.2

Non-tradable goods and services (seas. adj.)

0.5

2.0

Goods (original)

0.4

1.5

Services (original)

0.7

1.8

Sydney (original)

0.5

1.6

Melbourne (original)

0.5

1.7

Brisbane (original)

0.6

1.9

Adelaide (original)

0.7

1.9

Perth (original)

0.5

1.6

Hobart (original)

0.5

2.2

Darwin (original)

0.3

0.5

Canberra (original)

0.7

1.8

Chart 2: Headline CPI and major categories, change in Q3 2019

What is the CPI?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the price of a 'basket' of goods and services which account for a high proportion of expenditure by metropolitan households. CPI data is collected by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and released each quarter in January, April, July and October.

Headline CPI is the most commonly referenced CPI figure. It is not adjusted for the seasonality of volatile movements in prices.

Underlying CPI (or 'core CPI') is a less volatile measure, as it removes the effects of items that tend to fluctuate frequently in price. Core CPI is the average of the trimmed mean CPI and the weighted mean CPI.

For more information from the ABS (including how to use the CPI in contracts) see: http://www.abs.gov.au

Next CPI release date: Dec quarter (Q4) 2019 released on 29 January 2019.

Ai Group Economics and Research

W: www.aigroup.com.au/policy-and-research/economics/

E: economics@aigroup.com.au

P: 1300 55 66 77

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:16:04 UTC
