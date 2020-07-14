Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ai Australian Industry : Elimination strategy would tank the economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

'Australia has done far better than was expected only a few months ago in suppressing the virus, allowing businesses to keep supplying households and providing jobs and in easing restrictions. The Victorian experience should not be seen as a reason to switch to an elimination strategy that would tank the economy. Rather, we should get the execution of the suppression strategy right, identify and correct mistakes and do our utmost to locate, isolate and treat new infections.

'Pursuing an elimination strategy would require us to close ourselves off from the rest of the world indefinitely and it would require draconian restrictions on Australian citizens and businesses. The costs of going down this route would be far greater than the extra benefits of seeking complete elimination.

'We also need to bear in mind the economic challenges to come with the scheduled end of existing JobKeeper and the additional JobSeeker payments. Imposing the costs of an elimination strategy on top of a winding back of fiscal stimulus would sap businesses confidence and make many wary of investing in a second attempt at recovery.

'Premier Berejiklian's resistance to any further NSW state-wide lockdown is also welcome and will help greatly in putting new life into the NSW economy.

'We would urge all the states to stay in the national tent and maintain the unified approach along the lines agreed by the National Cabinet,' Mr Willox said.

Media enquiries: Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 03:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aReliance, Wipro lift Indian shares as vaccine hopes boost optimism
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aBOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14Oil climbs after sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks; OPEC committee meeting in focus
RE
07/14APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : As the Pandemic Pushes More Consumers Online, Small Businesses Need to Go Online
PU
07/14NTN : Practice Guide and Music Score of “Rotating Symphony” Released on NTN's Website
PU
07/14AI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Elimination strategy would tank the economy
PU
07/14WRAPUP 1-Organiser of HK pro-democracy primaries steps down amid Beijing pressure
RE
07/14BOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14As Britain bans Huawei, U.S. pressure mounts on Europe to follow suit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group