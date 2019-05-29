Log in
Ai Australian Industry : FWC points to slower economic growth and low inflation in awarding more modest minimum wage increase than last year

05/29/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

'The 3.0% increase will result in a $21.60 per week increase to the National Minimum Wage and a $25.10 increase to the base trade rate. The new National Minimum Wage will be $740.80 per week. The increases are operative from 1 July 2019.

'The FWC has decisively rejected the 6% wage increase sought by the ACTU. In its decision, the Commission has commented that the level of increase proposed by the ACTU would 'run a significant risk of disemployment and of adversely affecting the employment opportunities of low-skilled and young workers'.

'The impact of a 3% wage increase on employers should not be underestimated. The economy has slowed, businesses are struggling to cope with high and rising input costs, especially energy costs. Also, productivity growth is weak. Therefore, it is to be hoped that the Fair Work Commission has struck the right balance.

'Australia's national minimum wage is the second highest in the world on an hourly basis, behind only Luxembourg and equal to France. It is well above all other comparable countries. Global competitiveness is a key risk for Australian businesses,' Mr Willox said.

Media enquiries:
Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 03:03:02 UTC
