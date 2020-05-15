Ai Australian Industry : Group comment on resignation of WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo

'If we ever questioned the need for global rules for movement of data and a permanent Moratorium on Customs Duties on Electronic Transmissions, our mass digitalisation of work and education during our global response to COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated the importance of digital trade and the need for global regulatory cohesion.

'Just as trade has been essential in lifting millions out of poverty, our pathway out of the economic impacts of COVID-19 will be trade and global cooperation in institutions such as the WTO,' Mr Willox said.

Media enquiries: Tony Melville - 0419 190 347