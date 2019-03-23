Log in
Ai Australian Industry : Group congratulates NSW Premier on election win

03/23/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

'With four more years in office the Premier will have the clear air needed to deliver for the community and business in creating sustainable and rewarding jobs and investment. We hope that good policy can be put ahead of politics in the Legislative Council given the potential for strong cross bench representation.

'There is a range of challenges for the new government, not the least being finding a way to access the gas reserves that have the potential to speed and ease the transition to a low carbon economy. This discussion needs to move to the question of how do we do it in a way that addresses genuine community concerns rather than continuing adversarialism.

'Ai Group will also be looking to the next term of government for a renewal of the TAFE system which is as crucial to the State's economic future, as it has been to its past. Funding is important but only part of the answer - the needs of industry are outpacing the traditional TAFE model, as economic and technology forces drive change through almost all industries. The Government needs to strengthen its response to addressing skill shortages and continuing to lift apprentice levels.

'The State's workers' compensation system is also not working and needs the early attention of the returned Government.

'Ai Group looks forward to working with the Premier, her colleagues, cross bench members and the Labor Opposition in support of polices that will help NSW grow and be better prepared to face the challenges and seize the opportunities from a rapidly evolving economy, including from digitalisation and disruption,' Mr Goodsell said.

Further comment: Mark Goodsell - 0418 408 871

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 03:44:06 UTC
