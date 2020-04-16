Ai Australian Industry : Industry supports new Regulation to streamline enterprise agreement variations during the COVID-19 crisis

Log in
Industry supports new Regulation to streamline enterprise agreement variations during the COVID-19 crisis

04/16/2020 | 03:31am EDT

'The Fair Work Amendment (Variation of Enterprise Agreements) Regulations 2020 shorten the period that the employees must have access to a copy of a proposed variation from one week to one day. Employees are still required to have genuinely agreed to the proposed variation.

'Enterprise agreement variations that could be agreed upon between employers and employees, may include:

  • Delaying or cancelling future wage increases that are scheduled to be paid under the terms of the agreement;
  • More flexible working hours arrangements;
  • Removing restrictions on part-time employment;
  • Implementing more flexible leave arrangements; and
  • Giving the employer more rights to direct employees to take accrued leave.

'Relevantly, the Fair Work Commission has implemented a fast-track process for urgent applications to vary enterprise agreements to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. Applications can be filed by emailing COVID-19Applications@fwc.gov.au. During the current crisis, employers, employees and their representatives need to work together to save businesses and jobs, and enterprise agreement variations have an important role to play,' Mr Willox said.

The Regulation is at this link.

Media enquiries: Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 07:30:06 UTC
