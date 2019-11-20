Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ai Australian Industry : NSW Economic Blueprint presents positive agenda to address formidable economic hurdles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:00am EST

'In setting out ambitions for the state's economy through to 2040, the Blueprint breaks the mould of the decades long attitude towards the state's economic development which has come from the perspective of being the lucky state in the lucky country.

'The Treasurer should be congratulated on externally commissioning the work away from Macquarie Street. The Chief Economist deserves credit for producing the report and in particularly identifying the many opportunities within the State's grasp. They lie in a range of sectors including the emerging frontiers of advanced manufacturing, agritech, defence, medtech and space as well as our traditional strengths in financial services, tourism and education.

'The Blueprint is also honest enough to highlight where NSW needs to improve to take advantage of significant opportunities before us and build on the natural advantages we have as a politically stable, highly educated community within the fastest growing region of the world. These improvements include transport infrastructure to decongest Sydney and connect regions, smart regulation and using the Government's purchasing power as the nation's biggest single customer to drive innovation in suppliers.

'Ai Group looks forward to continuing working with our members and the Government to address the areas needing attention. These include productivity growth, education and training outcomes and skill mismatches, high energy prices, regulation reform and digital and cyber capability.

'Our industry members are very keen for us to play a constructive role in progressing these issues, particularly where they need the various levels of government to be linked and aligned. There are political challenges to implementation but as the Blueprint identifies, the economic, community and regional rewards are too great to ignore. Industry will welcome the Blueprint's sense of purpose and will look forward to this being followed up with intent and action,' Mr Goodsell said.

Media enquiries:
Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 07:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel Tuesday, 19 November 2019
PU
03:24aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
03:24aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Number of naturalisations increased by 9.2% during the first three quarters of 2019
PU
03:24aCERILLION : Holding(s) in Company
PU
03:24aINDIGOVISION : 2019 November 20 Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03:24aCORRECTION : Appointment of Directors
PU
03:20aINFRASTRATA : PrimaryBid.com Offer
PU
03:20aVERSEON : Proposed Cancellation of Admission to Trading on AIM
PU
03:20aNASDAQ OMX NORDIC NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM : Meddelelse af forventede udbytter, Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest
PU
03:17aSouth Africa annual consumer inflation slows to eight-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
3Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
4THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
5Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group