Ai Australian Industry : Wage Price Index (WPI), Q3 2019

The ABS Wage Price Index (WPI) rose by 0.5% q/q and 2.2% p.a. in the September quarter (Q3) of 2019, down slightly from 0.5% q/q and 2.3% p.a. in the June quarter (Q2) of 2019.

Australia's Wage Price Index (WPI) grew by 0.5% q/q and 2.2% p.a. in the September quarter (Q3) of 2019. Annual wage growth has been treading water at around 2.2 to 2.3% p.a. since 2018 but has lifted from its recent low of 1.9% p.a. in 2016. This extended period of slow wage growth has been accompanied by even slower inflation rates. Headline CPI rose by just 1.7% p.a. in Q3 of 2019 (see chart 1). Wage inflation has been stronger than inflation in most quarters since the GFC, with the gap indicating a (modest) improvement in average real wages over this period.

Wage rises were larger in the public sector (+0.5% q/q and 2.5% p.a.) than in private sector businesses (+0.5% q/q and 2.2% p.a.) over the year to Q3 2019. Public sector wage rises have been equal or larger than private sector wage rises in every quarter since March 2013. In Q3 of 2019, quarterly wage growth came from enterprise agreements, annual financial year salary reviews and the Fair Work Commission's Annual Wage Review decision (which paid an increase of 3.0% from 1 July to those on the minimum wage or with awards or agreements linked to it).

Wage growth tends to reflect the strength of labour demand across industries and locations. Across private sector industries, wage growth was strongest in Q3 in industries with more jobs growth and/or a larger share of workers are on Enterprise Bargaining Agreements (EBAs), such as in health care (3.2%) and utilities (2.9%). Wage growth was slowest in telecommunications (1.7%), wholesale trade (1.8%) and manufacturing (1.8%) in Q3. Across the states, private sector wage growth was strongest in Q2 in Tasmania (2.7% p.a.) and South Australia (2.6% p.a.) and slowest in Western Australia (1.8% p.a.) and Queensland (2.0% p.a.).

The RBA expects wage growth to remain around 2.3% p.a. over the next few years, with inflation hovering under 2.0%. Private sector wage growth is expected to increase modestly, consistent with a gradually tightening labour market. Public sector wage growth is expected to remain broadly stable over the next few years, reflecting government 'wage caps' in many jurisdictions.