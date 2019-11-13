|
Ai Australian Industry : Wage Price Index (WPI), Q3 2019
11/13/2019 | 03:20am EST
ECONOMICS FACTSHEET Wage Price Index (WPI), Q3 2019
The ABS Wage Price Index (WPI) rose by 0.5% q/q and 2.2% p.a. in the September quarter (Q3) of 2019, down slightly from 0.5% q/q and 2.3% p.a. in the June quarter (Q2) of 2019.
Australia's Wage Price Index (WPI) grew by 0.5% q/q and 2.2% p.a. in the September quarter (Q3) of 2019. Annual wage growth has been treading water at around 2.2 to 2.3% p.a. since 2018 but has lifted from its recent low of 1.9% p.a. in 2016. This extended period of slow wage growth has been accompanied by even slower inflation rates. Headline CPI rose by just 1.7% p.a. in Q3 of 2019 (see chart 1). Wage inflation has been stronger than inflation in most quarters since the GFC, with the gap indicating a (modest) improvement in average real wages over this period.
Wage rises were larger in the public sector (+0.5% q/q and 2.5% p.a.) than in private sector businesses (+0.5% q/q and 2.2% p.a.) over the year to Q3 2019. Public sector wage rises have been equal or larger than private sector wage rises in every quarter since March 2013. In Q3 of 2019, quarterly wage growth came from enterprise agreements, annual financial year salary reviews and the Fair Work Commission's Annual Wage Review decision (which paid an increase of 3.0% from 1 July to those on the minimum wage or with awards or agreements linked to it).
Wage growth tends to reflect the strength of labour demand across industries and locations. Across private sector industries, wage growth was strongest in Q3 in industries with more jobs growth and/or a larger share of workers are on Enterprise Bargaining Agreements (EBAs), such as in health care (3.2%) and utilities (2.9%). Wage growth was slowest in telecommunications (1.7%), wholesale trade (1.8%) and manufacturing (1.8%) in Q3. Across the states, private sector wage growth was strongest in Q2 in Tasmania (2.7% p.a.) and South Australia (2.6% p.a.) and slowest in Western Australia (1.8% p.a.) and Queensland (2.0% p.a.).
The RBA expects wage growth to remain around 2.3% p.a. over the next few years, with inflation hovering under 2.0%. Private sector wage growth is expected to increase modestly, consistent with a gradually tightening labour market. Public sector wage growth is expected to remain broadly stable over the next few years, reflecting government 'wage caps' in many jurisdictions.
Chart 1: Australian wage and inflation indicators, % change p.a.
Wage Price Index (WPI) movements, Q3 2019
+0.5% +2.2%
|
WPI QUARTER GROWTH
|
WPI ANNUAL GROWTH
Table 1: ABS wage measures by sector, state and industry
|
|
|
|
Wage price index (WPI),
|
|
Full time adult average weekly ordinary time
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
earnings (AWOTE), May 2019
|
|
Seasonally adjusted data
|
|
q/q %
|
y/y %
|
|
$ per week
|
|
Private sector
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
|
1,594.70
|
|
Public sector
|
0.5
|
2.5
|
|
1,788.50
|
|
All sectors
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
|
1,634.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
Original data (not adjusted)
|
|
Private sector
|
|
All sectors
|
|
New South Wales
|
0.9
|
2.1
|
|
1,664.10
|
|
Victoria
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
|
1,608.30
|
|
Queensland
|
1.1
|
2.0
|
|
1,577.20
|
|
South Australia
|
1.4
|
2.6
|
|
1,475.10
|
|
Western Australia
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
|
1,780.80
|
|
Tasmania
|
1.4
|
2.7
|
|
1,420.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
0.5
|
2.1
|
|
2,573.00
|
|
Manufacturing
|
0.7
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
1,432.70
|
|
Utilities
|
1.1
|
2.9
|
|
1,873.90
|
|
Construction
|
0.5
|
1.9
|
|
1,586.60
|
|
Wholesale trade
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
|
1,563.90
|
|
Retail trade
|
1.1
|
1.9
|
|
1,200.10
|
|
Hospitality
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
|
1,162.40
|
|
Transport & Warehousing
|
1.2
|
2.6
|
|
1,612.50
|
|
IT, Media & Telecomms.
|
0.5
|
1.7
|
|
1,991.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial & Insurance
|
0.2
|
2.1
|
|
1,985.90
|
|
Rental & Real Estate
|
1.1
|
2.1
|
|
1,417.70
|
|
Professional services
|
0.9
|
2.5
|
|
1,938.60
|
|
Administrative services
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
|
1,526.00
|
|
Public Administration
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
|
1,711.50
|
|
Education & Training
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
|
1,768.10
|
|
Health Care
|
1.7
|
3.2
|
|
1,566.50
|
|
Arts & Recreation Services
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
1,567.40
|
|
Other services
|
1.2
|
2.1
|
|
1,267.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 2: Wage indexes by industry, private sector, % p.a. in Q3 2019
What is the WPI and AWOTE?
The ABS publish two main data series that indicate national wage growth. The quarterly Wages Price Index (WPI) is generally seen to be the timeliest and most reliable indicator of the rate of change in wages across the economy, while the Average Weekly Earnings data (AWE, which is published twice per year) are useful for comparing the absolute level of average earnings across states and across industries.
Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE) is one of three series produced from the AWE data and excludes overtime. The AWOTE for full-time adult employees data are generally considered the most stable earnings data due to the exclusion of overtime, part-time and junior employees. For more information about the AWOTE please visit the ABS website.
Next AWOTE release date: Nov 2019 half-yearly data is due for release 20 Feb 2019.
The Wage Price Index (WPI) measures changes in the wages and salaries of Australians across the economy. It is calculated using a similar methodology to the Consumer Price Index. The WPI is released each quarter in February, May, August and November. For more information about the WPI please visit the ABS website.
Next WPI release date: Dec Quarter (Q4) 2019 is due for release on 19 Feb 2020.
Disclaimer
