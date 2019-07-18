Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding Results and Completion of Repurchase of Shares and Number of Shares of Treasury Stocks to be canceled

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY)

July 19, 2019 To Whom It May Concern: Company Name: AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Representative: Kimikazu Aida Chairman & President (CEO) (Stock listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code number: 6118) Inquiries: Hiromitsu Ugawa Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters (Telephone No.: +(81) 42-772-5231)

Announcement Regarding Results and Completion of Repurchase of Shares and Number of

Shares of Treasury Stocks to be canceled

Aida Engineering, Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") de cided at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 11, 2019, to repurchase shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Articles 165 of the Companies Act of Japan, and to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.

The Company hereby announces the results of the repurchase as follows, and that repurchase pursuant to the above resolution has been completed.

The Company also announces the number of shares of treasury stock to be canceled.

1. Results of the repurchase (1) Type of Shares repurchased : Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of Share repurchased : 2,198,900 shares (3) Total amount : JPY 1,999,985,500 (4) Repurchase period : From July 1, 2019 to July 18, 2019 (5) Methods of Repurchase : Purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange 2. Details of cancellation of treasury stock (1) Type of Shares to be canceled : Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of Share to be canceled : 2,198,900 shares (3) Date scheduled for cancellation : November 11, 2019

(Reference)

1. Detail of the Repurchase resolved by Board of Directors on June 11,2019

(1) Type of Shares to be repurchased : Common stock of the Company (2) Number of Share to be repurchased : 2.6 million shares ( maximum ) (3.99% of the number of issued shares excluding treasury stock) (3) Total values of Shares to be repurchased : JPY 2 Billion ( maximum ) (4) Repurchase Period : From July 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019 (5) Methods of Repurchase : Purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Details of Cancellation resolved by Board of Directors on June 11,2019