Aida Engineering : Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY)To Whom It May Concern:March 14, 2019
Company Name: Representative:AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Kimikazu Aida
Chairman & President (CEO)Inquiries:
(Stock listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code number: 6118) Hiromitsu Ugawa
Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager,
General Administration Headquarters (Telephone No.: +(81) 42-772-5231)
Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
Aida Engineering, Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 14, 2019, a resolution was adopted to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.
Details:
|
1. Class of shares to be cancelled:
|
Common stock
|
2. Number of shares to be cancelled:
|
2,000,000 shares
|
(2.72% of outstanding shares prior to cancellation)
|
3. Scheduled date of cancellation:
|
March 29, 2019
|
(Reference)
Total number of the Company's shares outstanding after cancellation: 71,647,321 shares
