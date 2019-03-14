Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aida Engineering : Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:24am EDT

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY)To Whom It May Concern:March 14, 2019

Company Name: Representative:AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Kimikazu Aida

Chairman & President (CEO)Inquiries:

(Stock listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code number: 6118) Hiromitsu Ugawa

Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager,

General Administration Headquarters (Telephone No.: +(81) 42-772-5231)

Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Aida Engineering, Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 14, 2019, a resolution was adopted to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details:

1. Class of shares to be cancelled:

Common stock

2. Number of shares to be cancelled:

2,000,000 shares

(2.72% of outstanding shares prior to cancellation)

3. Scheduled date of cancellation:

March 29, 2019

(Reference)

Total number of the Company's shares outstanding after cancellation: 71,647,321 shares

End of Document

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59aELDERS : FY19 Update Opens in a new Window
PU
03:59aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Decision on repayment of fine assessed by ESMA to SEB
PU
03:58aBOEING : Ethiopian crash black boxes sent to Paris as 737 MAX jets grounded globally
RE
03:57aGermany's RWE sees bleak 2019 as fossil-fuel plants struggle
RE
03:57aBOEING : newest plane becomes its biggest headache
AQ
03:56aCOMPONENTA : gives guidance for 2019 and is planning downscaling activities
AQ
03:55aEDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:55aDP WORLD : introduces new cranes ar Berbera port
AQ
03:55aBOEING : Etihad units sign key deals with Sky Prime at Saudi airshow
AQ
03:54aSUEZ : Icon News SUEZ names Yuvbir Singh as CEO of Water Technologies & Solutions Business
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Raises Dividend as 2018 Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.