Aida Engineering : Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY)To Whom It May Concern:March 14, 2019

Company Name: Representative:AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Kimikazu Aida

Chairman & President (CEO)Inquiries:

(Stock listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code number: 6118) Hiromitsu Ugawa

Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager,

General Administration Headquarters (Telephone No.: +(81) 42-772-5231)

Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Aida Engineering, Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 14, 2019, a resolution was adopted to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details:

1. Class of shares to be cancelled: Common stock 2. Number of shares to be cancelled: 2,000,000 shares (2.72% of outstanding shares prior to cancellation) 3. Scheduled date of cancellation: March 29, 2019 (Reference) Total number of the Company's shares outstanding after cancellation: 71,647,321 shares

