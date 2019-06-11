Aida Engineering : Notification of Repurchase of Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY)
June 11, 2019
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name:
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Representative:
Kimikazu Aida
|
Chairman & President (CEO)
(Stock listing: First Section, Tokyo
Stock Exchange, Code number: 6118)
Inquiries:
Hiromitsu Ugawa
Managing Executive Officer,
Division Manager,
General Administration Headquarters
(Telephone No.: +(81) 42-772-5231)
Notification of Repurchase of Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Stock
Aida Engineering, Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") he reby announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on June11, 2019, a resolution was adopted to repurchase shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Articles 165 of the Companies Act of Japan, and to cancel treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan.
Reason for Repurchase of Shares
The Company will repurchase shares in order to enhance shareholders return in accordance with Basic Profit Allocation Policy under current Mid Term Management Plan.
Detail of the Repurchase
(1)
Type of Shares to be repurchased
|
: Common stock of the Company
(2)
Number of Share to be repurchased
|
:
2.6 million shares ( maximum )
|
(3.99% of the number of issued shares excluding treasury stock)
|
(3)
Total values of Shares to be repurchased
|
|
JPY 2 Billion ( maximum )
|
(4)
Repurchase Period
|
: From 1 July 2019 to 31 October 2019
|
(5)
Methods of Repurchase
|
: Purchase on Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
3.
Details of Cancellation
|
(1)
Type of Shares to be cancelled
|
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
Number of Shares to be cancelled
|
|
Total number of shares repurchased in accordance with 2 above
|
(3)
Scheduled date of cancellation
|
|
November 11, 2019
|
(Reference) Holding of treasury stock as of 31 March, 2019
Total number of the Company's shares excluding treasury stock
: 65,169,891 shares
|
Number of shares of treasury stock
: 6,477,430 shares
|
End of Document
Disclaimer
