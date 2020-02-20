Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aiming for Great and Best for Te Pūtea Matua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 06:42pm EST

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Te Pūtea Matua, is evolving so it is well positioned to respond to new challenges, risks, and opportunities, Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech today.

Speaking at Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce in Christchurch, Mr Orr shared his reflections since re-joining the Reserve Bank two years ago. The new challenges facing the Bank include record low international interest rates, a wider regulatory remit for the Bank, new legislative requirements on purpose and governance, changing societal expectations of business conduct and culture, emerging technologies, and climate change.

Mr Orr also explained the work that is underway to ensure the Bank continues to best promote the prosperity and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

'It is important for our legitimacy that a broad cross-section of New Zealanders - rather than a few technical experts or regulated institutions - are interested in and understand our activities. Where we fit, what we do, and what we don't do. We are working for all current and future New Zealanders.'

Mr Orr said the Bank's legislation and core functions and capability were established more than 30 years ago, and are being seriously stretched. Good progress had been made to modernise the legislation, and update the Bank's governance and accountability settings.

'As kaitiaki (guardians) of Te Pūtea Matua, we have a unique opportunity to inform the design and deliver the current and future legislative changes. We are working closely with our New Zealand Treasury colleagues on this important challenge. At the same time, we have also embarked on getting the Bank into shape to manage this transformation. We are focused on investing in the capability and capacity of our team and systems, so as to be a high performing 'Great Team',' Mr Orr said.

'I am confident the work the Bank has embarked on is necessary, timely, appropriately ambitious, and challenging. We have a strong belief in the long-term benefit of our work for all New Zealanders, and given the tools and resources necessary to do the job, I am also confident we will succeed.'

More information:

Media contact:
Patrick O'Meara
Senior Adviser External Stakeholders
DDI: +64 4 474 8634 | MOB: +64 21 198 4227
Email: Patrick.O'Meara@rbnz.govt.nz

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 23:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pT-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
RE
07:19pALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data
RE
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results presentation
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pTOTVS : Acquisition of Relevant Stockholding (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT
PU
07:14pK92 MINING : Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms; to close deal as early as April ..
3RIO TINTO PLC : Rio Tinto seeks international arbitration on tax dispute with Mongolia
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to ?1 billion in A220 passenger jet programme this year
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group