Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aino Health : signs agreement with Sjuksyrra AB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Because of increased demand for Aino Health's offering and to continue increasing scalability, Aino Health has signed an agreement with Sjuksyrra AB. Sjuksyrra AB is a staffing company in health care services and will be supporting AH in streamlining absence reports and health care information through the digital platform Health Manager. The agreement covers the Swedish market. The first client to use the service is the municipality of Botkyrka.

- Instead of being given to a closest superior or an HR department, employee absence reports are handled centrally by licensed health care staff from Sjuksyrra. They accept absence reports and file them in the cloud service HealthManager. In Finland we have a long experience of this kind of service, which leads to decreased sickness absence within companies and organizations, while employees get professional support and advice with follow-up, says Johan Strömberg, Director Business Development at Aino Heath AB.

Centralized absence reporting staffed by nurses also increases the efficiency in HealthManager, with information being entered systematically in real time. This is guaranteed through the collaboration agreement with Sjuksyrra.

- As we attach great importance to providing a quick, personal contact, combined with high professional competence, I am convinced that we and Aino are a perfect match. Sjuksyrra is a staffing company with the vision of providing nurses with a varied and stimulating career. The collaboration with Aino Health creates new possibilities for our employees, says Magnus Lundqvist, CEO of Sjuksyrra AB.

HealthManager is a digital platform that compounds corporate health management processes and measures the effectiveness of related actions. HealthManager encompasses the management of sick leave absences, healthcare stakeholders and internal management of health-related processes. The service offers reporting and analytics tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. HealthManager helps organizations to ensure work ability and increase productivity.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Johan Strömberg, Director Business Development at Aino Health AB, at 09.00 AM CEST on August 28 2018.

For more information:

Johan Strömberg, Director Business Development, Aino Health AB, Phone: +46 70 640 70 71 or
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

About Aino Health (publ)

Disclaimer

Aino Health AB published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
10:12aLG ELECTRONICS : FOCUSES ON GAMING AT IFA WITH NEW ULTRAGEAR™ MONITORS
PU
10:12aLG ELECTRONICS : Builds on successful g7 series platform with two even more accessible models
PU
10:12aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : Börse Group expands partnership with HQLAx by acquiring minority stake
PU
10:12aINSIDE SECURE : Filing of First Half 2018 Financial Report
PU
10:12aRALLYCROSS IN FRANCE : Rock star feeling for EKS Audi Sport
PU
10:12aVALMET : Crecia-Kasuga started up a Valmet Advantage Tissue machine in Japan
PU
10:12aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Original Chinese Canadian Crime Drama Blood and Water Returns, Beginning Sept. 9 on OMNI Television
PU
10:12aENGAGEMENT LABS : Generation Z Report Reveals them to be Social Foodies with Declining Interest in Cars and Retail Malls
PU
10:12aBRAVURA : FY18 Results Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
5Tesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.