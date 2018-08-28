Aino Health : signs agreement with Sjuksyrra AB

Because of increased demand for Aino Health's offering and to continue increasing scalability, Aino Health has signed an agreement with Sjuksyrra AB. Sjuksyrra AB is a staffing company in health care services and will be supporting AH in streamlining absence reports and health care information through the digital platform Health Manager. The agreement covers the Swedish market. The first client to use the service is the municipality of Botkyrka.

- Instead of being given to a closest superior or an HR department, employee absence reports are handled centrally by licensed health care staff from Sjuksyrra. They accept absence reports and file them in the cloud service HealthManager. In Finland we have a long experience of this kind of service, which leads to decreased sickness absence within companies and organizations, while employees get professional support and advice with follow-up, says Johan Strömberg, Director Business Development at Aino Heath AB.

Centralized absence reporting staffed by nurses also increases the efficiency in HealthManager, with information being entered systematically in real time. This is guaranteed through the collaboration agreement with Sjuksyrra.

- As we attach great importance to providing a quick, personal contact, combined with high professional competence, I am convinced that we and Aino are a perfect match. Sjuksyrra is a staffing company with the vision of providing nurses with a varied and stimulating career. The collaboration with Aino Health creates new possibilities for our employees, says Magnus Lundqvist, CEO of Sjuksyrra AB.

HealthManager is a digital platform that compounds corporate health management processes and measures the effectiveness of related actions. HealthManager encompasses the management of sick leave absences, healthcare stakeholders and internal management of health-related processes. The service offers reporting and analytics tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. HealthManager helps organizations to ensure work ability and increase productivity.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Johan Strömberg, Director Business Development at Aino Health AB, at 09.00 AM CEST on August 28 2018.

For more information:

Johan Strömberg, Director Business Development, Aino Health AB, Phone: +46 70 640 70 71 or

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

About Aino Health (publ)