Aino Health : solution go-live for Multi Contact GmbH

Aino Health go-live with its SaaS solution Aino HealthManager for Multi Contact's operations in Germany. This is a joint implementation project with MultiContact and Aino Health that is comprised of process definition, technical IT integration, training of management as well as communications. This is the second launch of importance in Germany for Aino Health.

- We have earlier proven that Aino Health's solutions are fit for the German market, and we expect significant results from the project for Multi Contact, says Peter Seeger, Country Manager Germany at Aino Health.

The project aims to manage and decrease health-related costs and support both the HR department and line organization with correct information and tools to achieve Multi Contact's goals in the area of employee health.

Multi Contact is one of the large call centre companies in Hamburg, offering all the tools needed for a modern customer interaction. Multi Contact is part of the Otto Group. Otto, with 50,000 employees and a turnover of EUR 12.5 billion, is a global player coordinating retailers and retail-related service suppliers.

För more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

E-mail: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Peter Seeger, Country Manager Germany, Aino Health

Phone: +49 1511 6949 184

E-mail: peter.seeger@ainohealth.com

