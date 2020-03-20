Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Air Canada to lay off over 5,100 employees due to virus outbreak - union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:34am EDT
Air Canada signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

Air Canada will temporarily lay off more than 5,100 employees as it attempts to check the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the union representing the Canadian airline's flight attendants said on Friday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said it was "deeply saddened" to learn that airline would temporarily lay off about 3,600 of its members at Air Canada mainline and all 1,549 of its members at Air Canada Rouge.

CUPE, which represents about 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, said the layoffs were effective until April 30 at the earliest.

Air Canada has initiated discussions with its unions to begin placing employees on temporary, off-duty status, the company told Reuters on Friday.

"Employees would be returned to active duty status when we ramp up our network schedule as conditions allow," the company said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Air Canada said it would gradually suspend the majority of its international and U.S. trans-border flights by March 31 in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Airline industry executives around the globe have called for state support as travel demand collapses at an unprecedented rate and governments impose restrictions due to the pandemic.

Air Canada has "no choice" but to cut staff, calling the move "difficult but necessary," CBC News, which first reported the news, quoted the airline's vice president of in-flight service as saying.

The highly contagious coronavirus has infected more than 234,000 people across the world and the death toll currently exceeds 9,700.

By Ann Maria Shibu and Rebekah Mathew

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aGermany to facilitate retail sector cooperation to fight coronavirus - Der Spiegel
RE
06:25aOPEC supply curbs, U.S. measures could support oil prices near term - Goldman
RE
06:05aOil extends recovery as Trump hints at intervening in Saudi-Russia price war
RE
06:00aOil extends recovery as Trump hints at intervening in Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:58aLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
05:58aThailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections for total of 322
RE
05:58aMalaysia to deploy army amid movement curbs to contain coronavirus
RE
05:58aUnity will help Iran overcome coronavirus, Rouhani says
RE
05:58aSOUTH KOREA, CHINA, JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO HOLD VIDEO CONFERENCE OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE : Seoul
RE
05:48aAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Fish Feast on Soy-based Feed Inside Cambodia's First In-Pond Aquaculture Raceway
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia delays budget as coronavirus appears among cruise passenge..
3GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
4BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group