Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air China to suspend Beijing-Hawaii flights amid weak travel demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 02:56am EDT
Flights of Air China are parked on the tarmac of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Air China will suspend its flights on the Beijing-Hawaii route from Aug. 27 after a review of its network, China's flagship carrier said on Tuesday, as travel demand remains weak amid an escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel after that date will receive a full refund, Air China said in a statement on its website.

The passenger load factor - an industry metric that measures how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used - for Air China's thrice-weekly Beijing-Honolulu route averaged 66.37% last year, according to Chinese aviation data provider Variflight.

That was well below the average load factor of 76.69% for Air China's international flights last year.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Air China fell 3.5% on Tuesday afternoon, while its Shanghai-listed shares shed 2.8%.

Hawaiian Airlines [HAII.UL] last year pulled out of the same non-stop service between Honolulu and Beijing, which it opened in 2014, citing slower-than-expected growth in demand.

Its CEO Peter Ingram said the route was suspended due to lack of growth and not because of trade tensions with China.

The Air China announcement comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-China relations as the world's two biggest economies are locked in a year-long trade war that has disrupted global supply chains and rattled financial markets.

Beijing in June issued a travel advisory warning Chinese tourists about the risks of travelling to the United States, citing concerns about gun violence, robberies and thefts.

The number of Chinese tourists arriving in the United States posted the first decline last year in 15 years, according to U.S. data.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. -2.97% 7.85 End-of-day quote.5.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45aBRAMBLES : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
03:45aCHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports july 2019 revenue
PR
03:45aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:44aGoldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
RE
03:43aOn cusp of pan-African trade deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection
RE
03:42aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of 3M Company - MMM
GL
03:40aVivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
RE
03:40aWOOLWORTHS : International expert to help fight food waste in Australia
PU
03:40aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:37aVivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
4PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
5DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : Interim Results and update on Board succession

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group