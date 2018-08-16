Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Force Seeks Paintwork on Historic Aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

Warner Robins, Ga., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force issued a solicitation for paintwork on various historic military aircraft and equipment at the Museum of Aviation. This opportunity is a total small business set-aside and quotes are due by August 27, 2018. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

811121 is the associated NAICS code for this opportunity. Some of the planes listed in the solicitation include the McDonnell RF-101C Voodoo, the Fairchild C-119C Flying Boxcar, and the Boeing B-52D. There are also two Cold War Era cruise missiles as well. The exact specifications for this contract can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Questions can be submitted to Melony JaLynn Hudnall (melony.hudnall.1@us.af.mil).  Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27pSYSTEM RESEARCH : Researchers at Aarhus University Target Neuroscience (EEG discrimination of perceptually similar tastes)
AQ
11:27pCALIFORNIA VIRTUAL ACADEMY @ SAN JOAQUIN : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
11:25pEASTSIDE DISTILLING : Arizona Becomes 28th State in Which Redneck Riviera Whiskey is Available
AQ
11:25pLATIN AMERICAN DISCOVERY FUND : Announces Board Approval of the Liquidation of the Fund
AQ
11:25pSMART Global Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
11:24pSYSTEM RESEARCH : Recent Findings from Baylor University College of Medicine Has Provided New Data on Neuroendocrinology (Emerging insights into...
AQ
11:24p"Driving Assistance Device For Vehicle" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180215360)
AQ
11:24pRED LION HOTELS CORP : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24pWAL MART STORES : Walmart India activates UPI on its B2B e-commerce platform
AQ
11:23pPINEAPPLE EXPRESS : Djentlemen’s fusion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.