Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Force Veteran is Restoring Hope to Local “U.S.A” Heroes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:00am EST

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Air Force Veteran and CEO of Certified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) MedWell Solutions, Keith Palmer, knows firsthand what it means to sacrifice and serve others. Through a shared vision with the Ultimate Sacrifice Association (USA), a charitable 501 (c)3 non-profit community organization, Palmer plans to give back to the local community by continuous support for local heroes.

As Ambassadors for USA, MedWell Solutions is allowing its members to donate their loyalty gift card to USA to support critically injured Firefighters, Law Enforcement, and U.S. Military who cannot return to their careers. The company's surgical education and healthcare reward program, PACE Advantage, incentivizes patients for being proactive in their care, and now they have the option to either keep the reward or donate it; Heroes Helping Heroes. 

"I'm very thankful and excited to be involved with such a remarkable organization like MedWell Solutions. The company is truly a Heroes Hero, making a difference in the medical industry and the DFW region. It's gratifying to know there are small businesses out there going the extra mile to help and support by providing quality of life programs and offering continued care to those in need," said USA Chairman & Founder, Ted Jackson﻿.

The Ultimate Sacrifice Association recently partnered with Home Depot stores throughout the state of Texas to provide materials for livelihood support, such as building a ramp or widening a door to make a home more accessible. "Spreading awareness, valuable information, and positive initiatives can be very contagious. The physicians utilizing our services are pleased knowing they're not only providing better care and communications for their patients, but also presenting an opportunity for the patients and themselves to make a difference in their community," Palmer explains. 

Starting in 2020, Palmer plans to launch a new podcast series titled "The MedVets" to have general discussions about the medical industry, analyze healthcare trends, project future outcomes, educate lay people about complex matters, and advocate for change in existing laws and regulations. 

About MedWell Solutions
The only healthcare related certified HUB, veteran and minority-owned small business in the state of Texas. The company offers a centralized care solution for pre, intra, and post support which focuses on offering transparency and elevated communication among healthcare member’s physicians, surgeons, ancillary services, and family members. The centralized platform offers collaborative care, integrated information sharing, remote monitoring, telehealth video calls, and discharge & recovery solution all-in-one. For more information, visit MedwellSolutions.com.

About Ultimate Sacrifice Association
A Texas based 501 (c)3 non-profit organization committed to assisting Hero Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement Officers, and U.S. Military personnel who have lost their lives or have debilitating injuries as a result of the selfless sacrifices made in the protection of others. USA’s support is extended to spouses and children to help with adjustments to lost income, medical needs, and daily household needs.

Podcast Information
Starting Wednesday, January 1st, 2020, join Keith Palmer and special guest Dr. Camli Kobros as they discuss patient education, family caregivers, and the impact of technology providing patient care education. The podcast will be posted and available on podcast services Apple and Spotify.

Contact:
Tracy Peters, 214-792-9064

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Initiates Portfolio Sale of 19 Aircraft to Thunderbolt III Aircraft Lease Limited
BU
06:33aDSV A/S : 802 - share buyback in panalpina a/s
AQ
06:32aHermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release date of November 14, 2019 and Extension of Deadline with DVB Bank SE
GL
06:32aHERMITAGE OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD : . Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release date of November 14, 2019 and Extension of Deadline with DVB Bank SE
AQ
06:32aTRIMBLE : Showcases New Ag Solutions at Agritechnica 2019
PR
06:31aNeptune Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:31aGLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION : Appoints Mr. Jack Chow As an Independent Non-executive Director
PR
06:31aUCOMMUNE : Hosts 4th World INS Conference in Beijing, Releases Future Trends White Paper
PR
06:31aLipocine Receives Complete Response Letter for TLANDO™ from U.S. FDA
PR
06:31aTRIMBLE : 's New Display and Guidance Controller Deliver Innovative Technology to Farmers New to Precision Agriculture
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group