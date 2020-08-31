|
Air Freight Monthly Analysis - July 2020
08/31/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Air Cargo Market Analysis
Air cargo recovery continues amid improving economic activity
-
Industry-widecargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) declined by 13.5% year-on-year in July. CTKs adjusted for seasonality grew 2.6% month-on-month in July, similar to the pace of improvement seen in June (3.0%).
-
Despite growing uncertainty in COVID-19 developments, economic activity continued to recover in July. Indicators such as manufacturing output and new export orders are improving. July's CTK performance is weaker than expected based on economic activity. But new export orders - a leading indicator for air cargo - show that CTKs should continue to improve in the coming period.
-
This divergence between economic activity and air cargo is partly due to the shortage of air cargo capacity. Total available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell by 31.2% year-on-year in July, a small improvement from June (33.4%).
-
While most regions are on an upward swing - at different paces, international cargo volumes in Latin America deteriorated in June and July amidst challenging economic and health conditions.
Pace of recovery in CTKs in line with that of June
Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) dropped 13.5% year-on-year in July 2020, the slowest decline since February, when COVID-19 was still mostly impacting Asia.
In seasonally adjusted (SA) terms, global CTKs grew 2.6% month-on-month in July. The pace of recovery in July was in line with that of June - SA CTKs had increased by 3.0% in monthly terms compared to May 2020 (Chart 1).
Chart 1: CTK levels, actual and seasonally adjusted
Industry CTKs (billion per month)
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
-22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally
|
|
-19%
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics
Amongst the main regions, North America was the outlier, as it supplied a positive contribution to industry-wideyear-on-year growth (0.7 ppt), supported by strong US e-commerce demand. This
Air cargo market overview - July 2020
was however largely offset by negative contributions from Asia Pacific (6.1ppts) and Europe (5.2 ppts).
Manufacturing data points to stabilizing demand…
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to worsen in July, with the 7-day moving average number of new cases reported globally rising from ~180'000 at the beginning of the month to ~260'000 at the end. Having said that, impacted economies refrained from reinstating large-scale lockdowns. Economic activity has been able to restart, with retail sales and industrial production showing robust recoveries in many key countries.
The manufacturing output component of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also suggests conditions are improving for air cargo (Chart 2).
Chart 2: Manufacturing output component of PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
|
|
Jan-18
|
May-18
|
Sep-18
|
Jan-19
|
May-19
|
Sep-19
|
Jan-20
|
May-20
|
|
|
China
|
(mainland)
|
|
|
European Union
|
|
|
World
|
|
US
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Markit
|
|
World
|
|
July 2020 (% year-on-year)
|
|
% year-to-date
|
|
|
share 1
|
CTK
|
ACTK
|
CLF (%-pt)2
|
CLF (level)3
|
CTK
|
ACTK
|
CLF (%-pt)2
|
CLF (level)3
|
TOTAL MARKET
|
100.0%
|
-13.5%
|
-31.2%
|
11.5%
|
56.4%
|
-14.1%
|
-24.2%
|
6.2%
|
52.8%
|
International
|
86.8%
|
-15.5%
|
-32.9%
|
12.9%
|
62.7%
|
-15.3%
|
-24.1%
|
6.0%
|
57.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1% of industry CTKs in 2019
|
2Year-on-year change in load factor
|
|
3Load factor level
|
|
|
|
|
Air Cargo Market Analysis - July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Indeed, the global PMI returned above the 50-line consistent with month-on-month growth in output and GDP. Output also rose in many key exporting economies, such as China, the US and Germany.
In line with those improvements, the new export orders component of the global manufacturing PMI rebounded to a 2.8% annual rate of decline in July, up from close to 45% in April.
Historically, growth in this PMI has been a reliable leading, or at least coincident, indicator of growth in industry-wide CTKs (Chart 3).
Chart 3: CTK growth vs. global new export orders
|
% year-on-year
|
|
% year-on-year
|
20%
|
Growth in
|
20%
|
|
|
10%
|
industry CTKs
|
15%
|
(RHS)
|
|
|
|
10%
|
0%
|
|
5%
|
|
|
-10%
|
Global PMI new
|
0%
|
|
|
export orders
|
-5%
|
|
component
|
|
|
-20%
|
(LHS)
|
-10%
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
-20%
|
-40%
|
|
-25%
|
|
-50%-30%
Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics, Markit
The recovery in air cargo demand has been relatively slow so far, considering the developments in new export orders and other indicators of production. While the historical correlation between both series still points to improving CTK growth in the 2-3 months ahead, supply constraints are likely to have contributed to those different paces.
-
but supply constraints are slow to improve
Capacity showed only minor signs of growth in July, as industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell 31.2% year-on-year (yoy), up from 33.4% in June. SA ACTKs grew 3.2% month-on-month(m-o- m).
The industry-wide cargo load factor increased 11.5 ppts in July 2020 compared to the same month a year ago. Both at the industry level and for several regions (APAC, N. America and Africa), load factors were at record-high levels for any month of July. For most regions, they have however slightly come off the heights seen earlier in the pandemic (Chart 4).
Air Cargo Market Analysis - July 2020
Chart 4: International cargo load factors by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2020
|
Jul 2019
|
|
|
All-time Jul low*
|
|
All-time Jul high*
|
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
62.7%
|
49.8%
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
73.4%
|
58.9%
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
62.3%
|
50.2%
|
N. America
|
|
|
|
|
59.3%
|
43.3%
|
Middle East
|
|
|
|
|
53.2%
|
45.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L. America
|
|
|
|
|
52.7%
|
43.1%
|
Africa
|
|
|
|
|
49.3%
|
33.7%
|
25%
|
35%
|
45%
|
55%
|
65%
|
75%
|
International cargo load factors (% of available cargo tonne-kms, actual)
Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics
Despite elevated utilization, freighters are insufficient
The ongoing capacity crunch continues to be driven by the lack of international passenger traffic. In July, international belly cargo capacity was down 70.5% year-on-year, a modest progress from the nadir of the crisis in April (-82.5%).
The number of widebodies - the main aircraft type for bellyhold cargo - in service in the passenger fleet has been rising since March. However, the widebody fleet size was still down 42% in year-on-year terms in July.
In the meantime, airlines have sought to grow their freighters fleet and optimize their utilization. In June, daily utilization of widebody freighters rose to its highest level since the series started in 2012, at close to 11 hours/day (Chart 5). In parallel, freighters ACTKs were up 28.8% year-on-year in July.
Chart 5: Passenger widebody in service, freighters widebody utilization
|
Aircraft in service
|
Hours/day
|
5000
|
Passenger or convertible
|
11.0
|
|
|
4500
|
widebodies in service (LHS)
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
4000
|
|
|
3500
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
3000
|
Widebody freighters
|
10.7
|
|
|
2500
|
utilization (RHS)
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
1500
|
|
10.5
|
|
1000 10.4
Source: Boeing, Ascend
Operational and financial constraints mean that in most markets, freighters are insufficient to fully compensate for the loss of belly capacity. The capacity crunch resulted in record-high yields in April and May.
2
Afr - Asia
With the slow return of capacity, yields have slightly moderated, and stabilized in July, with rates rising in certain markets at the end of the month.
International demand recovery remains patchy
International CTKs decreased 15.5% yoy in June, a modest improvement from the month before (18.7%), in line with the industry-wide outcome. While the four largest regions recorded small improvements, Africa and Latin America worsened (Chart 6).
Chart 6: International CTK growth
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2020
|
|
Jun 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry
|
-15.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-18.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0%
|
|
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N. America
|
|
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East
|
-14.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-19.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-15.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-17.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
-22.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-27.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L. America
|
-32.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-28.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40%
|
-35%-30%-25%-20%
|
-15%-10%
|
-5%
|
0%
|
5%
International cargo tonne kilometres (% year-on-year)
Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics
Airlines in Africa top the int'l growth chart…
International CTKs of African airlines declined an even 3.0% yoy in July, down from a revised 3.8% growth rate in June. This marks the third consecutive month during which that region was the most resilient, driven by the Africa-Asia trade route (Chart 7).
Chart 7: International CTKs by route (segment-based)
International CTK growth by route (Jul 2020, % year-on-year) 10%
|
0%
|
Nth - Central Am
|
|
|
ME - Nth Am.
|
|
Asia - Nth Am.
|
|
|
-10%
|
North - Sth Am.
|
|
|
|
ME - Asia
|
|
-20%
|
Eur - ME
|
Within Asia
|
Eur - Asia
|
|
Afr - Eur
|
-30%
|
Within Eur
|
|
|
-40%
|
Within Sth Am.
|
Eur - Nth Am.
|
|
Eur - Sth Am.
|
|
|
-50%
|
Asia - SW Pac
|
|
|
Afr - ME
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60%
|
Eur - Cent Am.
|
|
|
Americas - SW Pac
|
|
|
|
|
-70% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% 18% 20% 22% 24% 26%
Share of total international CTKs (%, Year-ended Jul 2020) Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics by Route
International passenger traffic has also stopped in that region, resulting in a 33.7% yoy decline in ACTKs and a 15.6 ppts increase in cargo load factors.
… shortly followed by North American airlines
Airlines based in North America posted a 5.4% annual decline in international cargo volumes in July.
Air Cargo Market Analysis - July 2020
Route-level data shows that the Transpacific market (Asia-Nth America) has performed better (up 3.7% yoy) than most other markets for the region, particularly the Transatlantic trade lane (Europe-Nth America). This is partly driven by strong Nth American e-commerce demand for products manufactured in Asia.
Transport of goods by air has also been particularly resilient in the domestic US and Canada markets, providing significant support to total volumes for airlines in North America (up 2.9% yoy in July).
Middle East, APAC and Europe on an upward swing…
Airlines registered in the Middle East saw their international CTKs decline by 14.9% yoy in July, up from a decline of 19.0% in June. The more aggressive flying strategies of local carriers contribute to the recovery, with SA int'l CTKs growing 7.2% m-o-m in July, more than the other regions.
Carriers based in Asia posted a 15.3% yoy decline in international cargo demand. After a robust initial recovery in May (10.3% m-o-m), SA volumes are now on a softer slope (up 1.2% m-o-m in July).
European airlines experienced a 22.4% yoy fall in international CTKs in July, up from 27.6% in June. Volumes on most key trade lanes to/from the region remain weak, with the large Europe-Asia market down 20.0% yoy in July, for example. That said, Europe was the only region in which international ACTK growth improved in July (to a modest -37.4% yoy), driven by signs of a recovery in international passenger traffic within the Schengen Area.
-
but int'l air cargo double dips in Latin America
International cargo volumes of carriers based in Latin America fell 32.1% yoy in July, down from a 28.6% annual decline in June. After a solid rebound in May, SA CTKs have fallen again in the past two months. In consequence, the international Latin American cargo market is currently smaller than the African one, for the first time in our series - started in 1990.
Brazil, Mexico and other key economies in the region have seen large-scale propagation of the pandemic, compounded by pre-existing economic crises in several large economies. On the other hand, Chapter 11 bankruptcies of some of the largest carriers in the region has not significantly impacted their cargo operations directly.
IATA Economics economics@iata.org1st September 2020
3
Air cargo market detail - July 2020
|
|
World
|
|
July 2020 (% year-on-year)
|
|
% year-to-date
|
|
|
share 1
|
CTK
|
ACTK
|
CLF (%-pt)2
|
CLF (level)3
|
CTK
|
ACTK
|
CLF (%-pt)2
|
CLF (level)3
|
TOTAL MARKET
|
100.0%
|
-13.5%
|
-31.2%
|
11.5%
|
56.4%
|
-14.1%
|
-24.2%
|
6.2%
|
52.8%
|
Africa
|
1.8%
|
-4.0%
|
-35.0%
|
15.8%
|
48.9%
|
-3.8%
|
-13.1%
|
3.9%
|
40.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
34.5%
|
-17.7%
|
-33.2%
|
12.0%
|
63.9%
|
-16.9%
|
-28.7%
|
8.5%
|
60.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
23.6%
|
-22.0%
|
-36.5%
|
11.0%
|
59.4%
|
-20.4%
|
-29.8%
|
6.9%
|
58.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
2.8%
|
-33.2%
|
-49.2%
|
11.1%
|
46.4%
|
-22.7%
|
-35.6%
|
7.0%
|
41.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East
|
13.0%
|
-14.9%
|
-27.3%
|
7.7%
|
53.0%
|
-15.4%
|
-19.2%
|
2.2%
|
48.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
24.3%
|
2.9%
|
-24.4%
|
13.4%
|
50.6%
|
-3.3%
|
-16.7%
|
6.4%
|
46.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
86.8%
|
-15.5%
|
-32.9%
|
12.9%
|
62.7%
|
-15.3%
|
-24.1%
|
6.0%
|
57.5%
|
Africa
|
1.8%
|
-3.0%
|
-33.7%
|
15.6%
|
49.3%
|
-3.0%
|
-11.3%
|
3.5%
|
40.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
30.4%
|
-15.3%
|
-32.0%
|
14.4%
|
73.4%
|
-14.4%
|
-24.4%
|
7.7%
|
65.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
23.3%
|
-22.4%
|
-37.4%
|
12.0%
|
62.3%
|
-20.6%
|
-29.4%
|
6.6%
|
59.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
2.3%
|
-32.1%
|
-44.5%
|
9.6%
|
52.7%
|
-21.0%
|
-32.4%
|
7.1%
|
49.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East
|
13.0%
|
-14.9%
|
-27.1%
|
7.6%
|
53.2%
|
-15.4%
|
-18.7%
|
1.9%
|
48.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
16.0%
|
-5.4%
|
-30.9%
|
16.0%
|
59.3%
|
-9.5%
|
-21.4%
|
7.0%
|
53.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1% of industry CTKs in 2019
|
|
2Year-on-year change in load factor
|
|
3Load factor level
|
|
|
|
Note: the total industry and regional growth rates are based on a constant sample of airlines combining reported data and estimates for missing observations. Airline traffic is allocated according to the region in which the carrier is registered; it should not be considered as regional traffic. Historical statistics are subject to revision.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
