Air Freight Monthly Analysis - July 2020

International passenger traffic has also stopped in that region, resulting in a 33.7% yoy decline in ACTKs and a 15.6 ppts increase in cargo load factors.

International CTKs of African airlines declined an even 3.0% yoy in July, down from a revised 3.8% growth rate in June. This marks the third consecutive month during which that region was the most resilient, driven by the Africa-Asia trade route (Chart 7).

International CTKs decreased 15.5% yoy in June, a modest improvement from the month before (18.7%), in line with the industry-wide outcome. While the four largest regions recorded small improvements, Africa and Latin America worsened (Chart 6).

With the slow return of capacity, yields have slightly moderated, and stabilized in July, with rates rising in certain markets at the end of the month.

Route-level data shows that the Transpacific market (Asia-Nth America) has performed better (up 3.7% yoy) than most other markets for the region, particularly the Transatlantic trade lane (Europe-Nth America). This is partly driven by strong Nth American e-commerce demand for products manufactured in Asia.

Transport of goods by air has also been particularly resilient in the domestic US and Canada markets, providing significant support to total volumes for airlines in North America (up 2.9% yoy in July).

Middle East, APAC and Europe on an upward swing…

Airlines registered in the Middle East saw their international CTKs decline by 14.9% yoy in July, up from a decline of 19.0% in June. The more aggressive flying strategies of local carriers contribute to the recovery, with SA int'l CTKs growing 7.2% m-o-m in July, more than the other regions.

Carriers based in Asia posted a 15.3% yoy decline in international cargo demand. After a robust initial recovery in May (10.3% m-o-m), SA volumes are now on a softer slope (up 1.2% m-o-m in July).

European airlines experienced a 22.4% yoy fall in international CTKs in July, up from 27.6% in June. Volumes on most key trade lanes to/from the region remain weak, with the large Europe-Asia market down 20.0% yoy in July, for example. That said, Europe was the only region in which international ACTK growth improved in July (to a modest -37.4% yoy), driven by signs of a recovery in international passenger traffic within the Schengen Area.

but int'l air cargo double dips in Latin America

International cargo volumes of carriers based in Latin America fell 32.1% yoy in July, down from a 28.6% annual decline in June. After a solid rebound in May, SA CTKs have fallen again in the past two months. In consequence, the international Latin American cargo market is currently smaller than the African one, for the first time in our series - started in 1990.

Brazil, Mexico and other key economies in the region have seen large-scale propagation of the pandemic, compounded by pre-existing economic crises in several large economies. On the other hand, Chapter 11 bankruptcies of some of the largest carriers in the region has not significantly impacted their cargo operations directly.

