Air Freight Services: Market Research, Sourcing and Procurement, Air Freight Rates, Pricing Strategies, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

A rapid increase in cross-border trade practiced by end-user sectors
such as the automobile and the e-commerce industries are creating high
demand in the air freight services market. This category is considered
as a cost-effective transportation medium and is being extensively
leveraged by the pharmaceutical industry who is focusing on reducing its
inventory holding cost. Despite predictions of growth, service providers
are observed to hike the air freight rates at times when demand
Cross border trade in the automotive industry in the US to procure the
vehicle manufacturing components from low-cost countries is driving the
category demand. However, the political tension over Brexit is taking a
toll on exports done by the pharmaceuticals, automotive, and meat
industries in Europe. This is impeding the growth of the air freight
services market in the region. Prevalence of free trade agreements and
PCI of end-consumers in APAC will increase category demand from end-user
sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and consumer goods.
This air freight services market research report offers a comprehensive
analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the air
freight rates. Current supply market forecasts, pricing strategies,
category management insights, and spend opportunities for the suppliers
are also offered in this market intelligence report.
“Buyers are advised to collaborate with the air freight companies to
create a rating metric that encompasses all the factors related to
additional costs/surcharges,” says SpendEdge procurement expert
Anil Seth. “This will offer buyers visibility on avenues to save
significant costs,” added Anil.
This air freight services sourcing and procurement report has estimated
that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in
the following years:
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the logistics,
warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply
market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact pricing
strategies. Such information will help procurement managers as well as
the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their
procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports
provide category management insights and information on the procurement
best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Air freight services
US market insights
Supplier cost structure in the US
Margins of suppliers in the US
Cost drivers impacting the air freight rates in the US
Best practices
Procurement excellence best practices
Procurement best practices
Sustainability practices
Category ecosystem
Competitiveness index for suppliers
Buyer power
Supplier power score
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
