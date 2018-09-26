Log in
Air Lift Company : Releases New LoadLifter 5000™ Series Kits For 2019 RAM 1500

09/26/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air suspension specialist Air Lift Company has launched new LoadLifter 5000 series kits for 2019 RAM 1500 4WD pickups.

Air Lift Company – Since 1949 (PRNewsfoto/Air Lift Company)

The LoadLifter 5000 series features three of Air Lift's best-selling load support products – the LoadLifter 5000, LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate, and the LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate PLUS. Each kit in the series offers up to 5,000 lbs. of load-leveling capabilities, designed to eliminate the problems frequently faced when towing and hauling including squat, trailer sway, and poor headlight aim.

The LoadLifter 5000 (PN 57375) works to level the load and improve ride quality through the use of a pair of double-bellow, fully-adjustable air springs. The LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate (PN 88375) offers all of the same benefits, with the addition of an internal jounce bumper, specifically designed to prevent bottoming out and provide extra protection for heavy loads. The LoadLifter Ultimate Plus+ (PN 89375) features upgraded, stainless steel hardware and air line, as well as the internal jounce bumper, and military-grade AN fittings, for the elite user. All LoadLifter 5000 series air springs are all air adjustable from 5-100 PSI, for the perfect ride every time.

For convenient inflation and deflation of the air springs, Air Lift also offers wired, wireless and automatic on-board air compressor systems, including the newly redesigned WirelessONE™ system.

All Air Lift load support air springs are backed by an industry-exclusive lifetime warranty which covers the entire contents of the air spring kit, and the company also ensures customer satisfaction with a 60-day money back guarantee on load support air springs and on-board air compressor systems.

About Air Lift

Air Lift Company, founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned suspension specialty company based in Lansing, Michigan. Air Lift is committed to engineering, manufacturing and selling the highest quality suspension products that fit, work and last. Air Lift products are available at retailers across the country as well as internationally. For more information or additional product photos, find Air Lift Company on the web at http://www.airliftcompany.com/ or call (517) 999-2121.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-lift-company-releases-new-loadlifter-5000--series-kits-for-2019-ram-1500-300719481.html

SOURCE Air Lift Company


© PRNewswire 2018
