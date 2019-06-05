Air Lift Performance : Unveils New Kits For Volkswagen Transporter

LANSING, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best-selling van in history is now on air. The leader in performance air suspensions, Air Lift Performance, is now offering kits to fit the Volkswagen T5/T6 Transporter van.

Both the front and rear kits for the T5/T6 Transporter are specifically designed for frequent show-goers who are also hauling heavy loads with their van, engineered with extra-large, double-bellows air springs to provide load support.

The front kit features double-bellow air springs, paired with adjustable-height, monotube dampers, specially engineered to utilize the factory rubber-isolated upper mount. Air Lift Performance dampers are adjustable by up to 30 clicks, making it easy to tailor the air suspension to the user's ideal performance setup, while dropping the vehicle down 158mm (6.2") from stock height.

With the rear kit, it's the same combination of double-bellow air springs, paired with 30-level adjustable dampers. The rear air springs feature an integrated, adjustable piston and threaded shock bodies, engineered to allow the kit to be installed with no modifications to the vehicle's stock spring seats, dropping the vehicle 152mm (6.0") from stock height. For those looking to go extra low, Air Lift Performance also offers options for installing the air spring as shipped, with slight modifications to the stock spring seat.

All Air Lift Performance kits are torture-tested on in-house validation equipment, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering quality parts. Both the front and rear T5/T6 Transporter kits are backed by a one-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and the Air Lift Performance reputation for excellent customer service and technical support.

