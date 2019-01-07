Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Full Year 2018 Results Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Regulatory News:

In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces today that its Pre-Full Year 2018 Results Communication document is available on the company’s corporate website under the “Investors” section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/2018-annual-results

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group’s performance.

The Full Year 2018 results will be published on 14 February 2019.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pPG&E : Shares Plummet as Bankruptcy Fears Grow -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:57pBOYD GAMING : The Voice's Chris Kroeze Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar April 25
AQ
12:57pSUNVESTA, INC. : / Election of Independent Directors and Formation of Special Committee
BU
12:56pCES 2019 : Introducing Schlage Encode™-- the First-Ever WiFi Enabled Deadbolt to Work with Key by Amazon and Ring Devices
PR
12:56pUS-CHINA BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:55pRITE AID : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9
BU
12:54pRECORDATI : Press release on behalf of FIMEI S.p.A. - New Recordati Board members proposed by majority shareholder FIMEI, including Dr. Flemming Ørnskov as Chairman designate
PU
12:54pBOYD GAMING : The Voice's Chris Kroeze Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar April 25
PU
12:54pALBION TECHNOLOGY AND GENERAL VCT : Publication of Prospectus
AQ
12:54pHedge-Fund Pros Offer Their Investment Tips for 2019 -- Journal Report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises 3 percent; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.