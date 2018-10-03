Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2018 Sales Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces today that its Pre-Quarterly Sales Communication document for Q3 2018 is available on the company’s corporate website under the “Investors” section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/third-quarter-2018-revenue

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group’s performance.

The third quarter 2018 sales will be published on October 24, 2018.

_______________________________________

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pSHARING SERVICES : NetworkNewsBreaks – Sharing Services, Inc. (SHRV) Adds Herbalife International Founder as Business Strategist
AQ
06:45pINVESTEC : ASSET MANAGEMENT - Investec unit in bid to shed ‘out of Africa’ image
AQ
06:45pFIVE : CONSTRUCTION WOES - Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to survive
AQ
06:45pASCENDIS HEALTH : A WEE DRAM - Ascendis faces tough climb in bid to overcome mountain of debt
AQ
06:45pAFCON : AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS - Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter
AQ
06:45pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:45pXEROX : ConnectKey-enabled devices earn the leading global ecolabel for the IT sector from Green Electronics Council
AQ
06:45pRAPS Releases Results of Compensation Survey of Regulatory Professionals
GL
06:44pTECH MAHINDRA : IAI/ELTA, Tech Mahindra Announce Cybersecurity Partnership
AQ
06:44p03/10/2018. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH THE COMPANY HAS SCHEDULED A CONFERENCE CALL AT 4 : 00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the results.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5DAIMLER : North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.