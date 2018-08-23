Log in
Air Liquide: Changes to Share Capital

08/23/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

Share capital increase following the exercise of stock options

Regulatory news:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

The Board of Directors during its meeting of July 27, 2018 noted that from February 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, 481,736 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each had been issued pursuant to the exercise of stock options.

As a result, Air Liquide’s share capital effective immediately stands at:

2,355,491,825.50 euros

Divided into 428,271,241 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to €18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @AirLiquideGroup


© Business Wire 2018
