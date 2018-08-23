Air Liquide: Changes to Share Capital

Regulatory news:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI):
The Board of Directors during its meeting of July 27, 2018 noted that
from February 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, 481,736 new shares with a par
value of 5.50 euros each had been issued pursuant to the exercise of
stock options.
As a result, Air Liquide’s share capital effective immediately stands at:
2,355,491,825.50 euros
Divided into 428,271,241 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.
