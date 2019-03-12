Air Liquide: Share Buyback

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris: AI) signed a share purchase agreement with a
financial institution in the context of its Share Buyback Program, which
was approved at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on May
16th, 2018.
The terms of the agreement, signed on March 11th, 2019, set a volume of 1,300,000
Air Liquide shares (representing 0.3% of the share capital of the Group
as of 31/12/2018) for a maximum price not exceeding the limits
authorized by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16th, 2018 and
the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 25th, 2018 (i.e. €165
per share).
The initial purchase price (€111.45 per share) matches the share price
upon closing of the stock market on the signing date of the agreement,
leading to an initial total purchase price of €144 885 000. This initial
purchase price will be adjusted at the end of the share purchase period
set in the share purchase agreement, such an adjustment being subject to
a dedicated press release.
The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall in part be
cancelled by the Company and in part be affected to the implementation
of performance share plans or employee share ownership transactions of
the Company.
Details on the Share Buyback Programme can be found in the 2018
Reference Document (Chapter 5 - Board of Directors’ Report on the
resolutions presented to the Shareholders’ Meeting), which is available
on the Company’s website (https://www.airliquide.com/investors/documents-presentations).
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000
employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients.
Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life,
matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and
have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in
1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long
term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
