Air Liquide : Signs Another New Long Term Contract in Kazakhstan

In the context of a new long term agreement with Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI), Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases will build, own and operate a new nitrogen unit in the growing chemical basin of Karabatan, close to the Atyrau refinery.

Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases will invest 15 million euros in a new unit to supply up to 8,000 Nm3/h nitrogen to the new 500,000 ton per year polypropylene plant under construction by KPI in the first Integrated Gas-Chemical Complex Construction Project in Atyrau region, aiming at becoming a world-class petrochemical basin.

Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases, a company jointly owned by Air Liquide (75%) and KazMunayGaz, the Kazakhstan national oil & gas company (25%), has been successfully supplying for over one year hydrogen to the Pavlodar Oil and Chemistry Refinery, an affiliate of KazMunayGaz.

This new project, planned to be operational by the second quarter of 2021, marks the second milestone in the development of the Group in Kazakhstan.

François Jackow, Executive Vice-President and a member of the Executive Committee supervising industrial activities in Europe said: “We are delighted to participate in this project and to be part of what is an important development for this new promising chemical basin. Air Liquide will bring its technological know-how and expertise to contribute to the modernization of the industry in the country. This important milestone also illustrates the strengthening of our joint-venture with KazMunayGaz and the continuing growth of our activities in Kazakhstan.”

The Large Industries business line of Air Liquide

Offers gas and energy solutions that improve process efficiency and help achieve greater respect for the environment, mainly in the refining and natural gas, chemicals, metals and energy markets. In 2018, revenues were €5,685 million.

Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases LLP, Kazakhstan

Established in 2016, Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases LLP (ALMTG) is a joint venture between Air Liquide and national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG). The headquarter of the company is located in the capital Nur-Sultan (ex. Astana). Currently the business is focused on supplying hydrogen, nitrogen and steam to refineries in the country with a plant located in Pavlodar. Currently the company employs around 60 people.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

